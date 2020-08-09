“What’s wrong with you guys?” My friend Beto who was visiting from Guatemala was asking me why we have so much truancy in this country, especially in Texas. “Any public school here, however dumpy, is better than any private school in all of South America. School here is free, and some kids don’t want to go? I don’t get it!”
He was hot. And rightly so, I thought, only I didn’t have an answer. “My daughter,” he went on “has to work all month so her two daughters can attend a good school. What are the chances my granddaughters are not going to attend school or do their homework?” he asked. “Zip, none. Their mother hovers over them until everything is done. Wants to get her money’s worth.”
“The truancy levels only reflect the number of students that don’t show up,” I said. “The problem is much deeper than that. Truancy doesn’t account for those that go to school and spin their wheels.”
“Is that what they mean by the ‘land of plenty’?” he asked.
I laughed, then I told him about Vernon, the son of a guy who worked for me some years ago. Vernon simply refused to go to school and spent three of his four years of high school in juvenile jail, the last nine months in a more serious lockup in Fort Worth. He was sent there after he managed to kick in the rear window of the patrol car during an arrest. They let him go when he turned 18, and he’s now an unemployed part-time drug dealer. Also an addict, with several arrests for petty theft and the father of four that we know of. I think he must be 21 by now and can finally buy beer or cigarettes legally. All but one of the mothers, who were between 13 and 16, in other words children themselves, gave up their babies for adoption.
“So many problems wrapped into one,” observed Beto.
I shrugged and agreed, then we talked about the problem. Beto was surprised when I told him how I didn’t think it was all the kid’s fault. “How so?” he asked.
“Vernon’s father was married, divorced, remarried and then separated, with a dozen girlfriends going in and out of their home for years. As far as I was concerned, the poor kid never stood a chance.”
Afterward, I told him about three other examples I knew of. I worked with a guy who once asked me to guess what he wanted to leave his two boys. “Good manners and a great education,” I answered. He looked at me like I was daft. “A good hunting rifle and a 9 mm Beretta,” he said. “Maybe a lightweight Glock. The two things a man really needs.” Beto shook his head.
“Then there was the school counselor who told me about calling a Latina mother who hung up on her after saying, ‘I don’t want to know about my daughter. Never. She’s your problem.’ And the South Korean mother who gave the same counselor her card with her name and phone number stating that her daughter’s education was her only business.
“Truancy, I think, is a problem that starts at home,” I said, “with the parents. But the truth is I don’t have a clue about its true origins or a possible solution.”
“I think it’s because school is free,” said Beto, convinced. “Nothing that’s free is ever valued. I also read where they will open schools for face-to-face learning in early September,” he continued. “As opposed to early August. It keeps changing every week. What’s going to change between now and then?”
I had been thinking about that and didn’t know.
“Nothing is going to change,” said Beto. “Nothing can change until they discover a vaccine or a cure. I read where some schools that already opened had to shut down the same day, with dozens infected,” he declared.
“I read that too,” I said.
“Then why can’t the authorities make a decision, instead of fumbling around and kicking the can down the street?”
“Have you ever heard of Parkinson’s Law?” I asked.
He hadn’t, so I explained. “Parkinson’s law is basically a maxim stating that ‘work expands so as to fill all the time available for its completion.’ Administrators, juries, committees, boards, whatever, give themselves more time to study what to some appear no-brainers, then use every minute going over the same things, arguing back and forth, in order to justify their jobs. That’s how it is.”
“Democracy at work, huh?”
“Pretty much.”