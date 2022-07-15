OK, so the Supreme Court has come under attack lately. Severe attack. I know a woman who recently posted a picture of the Supreme Court justices on social media, and she stuck the words “F--k you” across their chests. I commented that these are our justices, and we need to show them respect. Several dozen very angry women lambasted me as a result.
When I saw the same post again, it bothered me again. I mean, these people sit on the highest court of the land. They deserve our respect. Besides that, they are human beings, and I believe all humans are worthy of dignity and respect. I posted that this was pure hatred, and they should stop. I know this will be hard to believe, but they replied that their hatred is actually justified. Can you believe it? Righteous hatred!
So I talked to a pro-choice friend of mine about this, and she explained that hatred is the only response to the type of behavior they have seen from the Supreme Court justices. And she has a sign in her front yard that says “Hate has no home here.” When I pointed out the irony in this, she ignored me.
You see, I have often been told (with expletives, no less) that I am just a man, so I can never understand about abortion, and I should stop defending the justices. Well, maybe, but I understand about hate and where it leads.
I am not a smart man, but it seems to me that if the Supreme Court does something you do not like, then it will not help one bit to personally insult and curse at the justices. This type of attitude can easily lead to threats, and threats can lead to people getting hurt.
Now the government has had to provide protection to the justices because of said threats. And would you believe that the posts on social media were angry with this, too? They proclaimed that it is women who need protection more than the justices because they cannot get an abortion when they want one. This type of hatred will only divide our country, and I am afraid we will have more acts of violence if this type of an atmosphere prevails.
Lately, people have even attacked religion because of the Roe v. Wade reversal. The internet anger against churches is so rabid that some of the churches in our own city have hired security. It makes me very sad to see armed guards at the doors of our houses of prayer.
Please, my friends. We have to stop with the (self) righteous hatred. If you are unhappy with the law, you can work to change it. But it will help nothing to hate someone because his or her political opinion is different than yours. Nothing.
If it’s true that “Love is Love,” as the saying goes, then “Hate is Hate.” And there is no justifying hatred and no making it righteous. Hatred leads to violence. And we have enough of that already, don’t you think?