I was surprised last week to find that a local construction supply store had put a chain around their big rolls of electrical wire. I asked the fellow in charge of that department the reason, and he informed me that the wire is leaving the store faster than they can replace it, and none of it is paid for. It apparently walks out of the store free of charge. So he walked me to a register and handed the wire to the cashier. Self-checkout was out of the question. “I see people shoplifting all the time,” he said shrugging his shoulders, “but we are not supposed to do anything.” I was mad.
But in a way, I’m not surprised. More and more, I find myself confronting individuals who come up to me or my crew, especially if we are working close to the sidewalk, like for instance, turning off the water at the meter, and they ask for 20 bucks. The last one did not even ask, he demanded money. I laughed. I really did, mainly because he reminded me of something Mark Twain had said. He told that the best introduction he ever had for one of his speeches, other than when he introduced himself, was when a Montana miner got up on stage and said something like this: “I don’t know anything about this fellow that is going to speak, except two things. One, he’s never been in jail and two, I don’t know why.”
After having my little laugh, I told this fellow exactly what he could do with his demand and added that I was calling the cops. Then it was his turn to laugh, but he left. When the store owner found out what had just happened, she told me she would prefer if in the future I pay the 20 bucks, explaining that it was cheaper than replacing a store window.
I had just discovered a nice, smooth and unspoken way to squeeze people, and one that evidently works.
Today, when I delivered some Christmas tamales to a friend, I happened to mention some of my thoughts on this subject, and she told me of being at one of the big pharmacies on University Drive when two people came in, grabbed a cart, filled it full of chocolate, candy, chips, drinks, this and that, and just walked out “pretty as you please.” She was appalled, but when she asked the cashier, she was told that they would lose their job if they did anything. “I would have tackled them,” I said, and meant it.
How can this be possible, and when will it stop? Am I the only one that is upset by this turn of events? Of course, the rest of us have to pay for this, but that’s not what upsets me — the money is the least of it. It upsets me that some people are allowed to walk through town and rob stores and folks at will. What happened to showing visible means of support? Or was that just Marshal Dillon? Is there so much crime that we have no means of dealing with it? Maybe it’s like our shameful borderless border with Mexico, and we are just overwhelmed.
I know we have laws that deal with theft. Believe it or not, we also have immigration laws, and laws that require a driver’s license. Yet I know many people without a license and no problem; they usually don’t even get a ticket. However, all those that I know who drive without a license have insurance, every last one of them. And you know why? Because if they get stopped without insurance, the vehicle gets towed, that’s why.
Consequences, it turns out, seem to work. For instance, it is still dangerous to rob a bank. Try stealing two dollars from a bank and you will be surprised by what happens next.
It’s also a shame that law enforcement is selective about what laws they enforce. And I’m not blaming them, I suppose they only have time for so much, or there is only so much room in our jails, or maybe the courts are busting at the seams, who knows. Still, I think that sooner or later we’re going to have to do something or, by ignoring the problem, risk turning Texas into one more California.