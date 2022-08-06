LIGONIER, Pennsylvania — For the last 47 years, the farmers market located along the old Lincoln Highway has drawn a good-sized crowd to the open field where it sits here on the edge of this Westmoreland County town.

This year, thanks to a combination of the psychological after-effects of the pandemic, a renewed interest in localism, and the staggering impact of inflation, those crowd numbers have gone from good to very, very good, said Jason Frye, the proprietor of the Pleasant Lane Farms creamery. His stand is filled with a wide variety of cheeses made nearby.

SALENA ZITO

