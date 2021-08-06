“To destroy a society, it is first necessary to delegitimize it’s basic institutions.” — Jeane Kirkpatrick, former UN ambassador under Ronald Reagan
In addressing Donald Trump’s divisive presidency and his post-election efforts to sabotage our democratic system by attacking our constitutional institutions as some nefarious “dark state,” some of his devotees don’t seem to understand why I continue to do so since he’s no longer in office.
It’s really a no-brainer. Keeping Trump’s delusional words and pretentious actions in the public conscience is my small effort to prevent a dark side of history from repeating itself.
There is a growing demographic in this country that no longer sees our 245-year democratic experiment with hope and promise. Instead they are angry and pessimistic about its future, which they feel will not reflect their restorative nostalgia of the past. It’s not unlike a similar demographic in 1930s Germany that empowered Hitler’s rise to power.
After forming the Nationalist Socialist German Working Party in 1921, Hitler was briefly imprisoned for staging a failed insurrection against the Weimar Republic in 1923. Ten years later, however, he became the German chancellor and proceeded to introduce censorship and passed laws ending civil liberties along with the Enabling Act, making himself dictator. He achieved this with the aid of devoted followers who were willing to subvert truth, stoke people’s fear of the unknown and employ intimidation tactics, including physical threats with his paramilitary thugs, the Brown Shirts.
By losing sight of this power-driven sociopath, Western Europe and North America found themselves fighting for their very existence as free states. Any cleared-eyed school boy or girl can see how Trump is emulating this behavior today.
His words still fan the flames of extremism, which “now constitutes the greatest terrorism threat to the United States, exceeding that from al-Qaida, the Islamic State or other radical jihadi groups,” according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
There are those in MAGAville who live in a state of fear that is perhaps rooted in the consequences of laissez faire capitalism in our modern, hi-tech world. Eric Fromm, a 20th century German social psychologist, would likely see Trumpism and its inherent lure of authoritarianism as a means to escape such uncertainty, even though it presents a threat to our democratic way of life, or what’s left of it. It’s a cult following that cult expert Steven Hassan says has “created a self-reinforcing echo chamber of propaganda and mind control that is a destructive influence to democracy.”
We risk the same consequences the world did in 1933 if we take our eye off of Trump’s false flag of “America first” nationalism — a concept employed by all of history’s fascist dictators. Its insidious, unchecked influence aimed at our constitutional institutions can also bring down even our more enduring democratic republic.
So unless you’re a lover of autocrats, why would anyone want to forget who incited the Jan. 6 insurrection on our Capitol? Like the Germany of a little less than a century ago, there are wealthy private interests and those within our own government who are diligently working to erase a past that can lead us to a similar fate if we simply close our eyes to it.