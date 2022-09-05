CHARLESTON, Ill. — Just off U.S. 36, in a drive home across the country that began in Colorado heading toward the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line, a slight diversion off of Illinois State Route 130 led me to one of the sites where Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas debated.

The year was 1858. Douglas was a powerful and popular incumbent Democratic senator, and Lincoln was the brand-new Republican Party’s candidate challenging him for the seat. Their three-hour events were covered by reporters across the country and attended by over 100,000 people in total. While Douglas ultimately retained his seat, it was Lincoln and his stances on slavery that propelled him to the presidency two years later.

SALENA ZITO joined the Washington Examiner in 2016 as a Pittsburgh-based columnist and reporter and is also a columnist at the New York Post. She is the author of “The Great Revolt.”

