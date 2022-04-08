The war in Ukraine has certainly captured the attention of the entire world. Almost everyone in our fair city agrees Russia was wrong in attacking her neighbor. Many compare this act to that of Germany in the 1930s when Panzers rolled into Warsaw and announced that life, as they knew it, was over. President Vladimir Putin has been compared to Hitler, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become an overnight hero.
Actually, there are about 40 wars going on in the world today. Most of them are in Africa, with a few in the Middle East. Some wars have been going on for years or even decades. They are in places like Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which most Americans could not find on a world map. These wars have thousands of casualties per year, and yes, many casualties are civilians and even children. Even Mexico is considered “at war” because it has been “occupied” by drug lords that pretty much rule the country.
Why all the focus on Ukraine?
There are a couple of things that make Ukraine different. First, it is European. We have many residents in our fair city who can trace their roots to the Ukraine area, the Baltic States or even Russia. So it is “closer to home” for many of us.
Secondly, we want to do something. But war is expensive. Do you know how much bullets cost? Rifles? Grenades? Never mind tanks and jet planes! This is one of the major reasons we are pretty much unaware of the wars in Africa — because they cannot afford to buy very many rifles and bullets, so they fight their wars with machetes and clubs in many cases.
Our big dilemma is whether or not we should get involved. If we do not, there is a good chance Ukraine will be overrun by Russia and will cease to be an independent nation. No one is in favor of that. If we do get involved, some say there is a chance we could escalate into a nuclear war between the U.S. and her allies and Russia and hers. Sort of like World War I all over again. No one wants that either.
Ever since the U.S. bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki, there has not been a major war anywhere in the world. Oh, we have minor wars, but not a war of several countries against several others that could be called a “world war.”
I believe this is because we’re scared. All of us. We know we have the ability to self-destruct, and if we start a nuclear war with Russia, there is a good chance that life, as we know it, is over.
So we definitely want to avoid that. At the same time, it tears me up to see those pictures of women pushing strollers fleeing bombed buildings and those awful pictures of little children, their faces smeared with tears, hiding behind mommy.
I don’t know what’s the right thing to do here. Should we send jets? Should we send ordnance? Troops? Should we stand by and watch as a bully nation overruns the brave people of Ukraine?
I just don’t know. Do you?