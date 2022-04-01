Sunday was a hurtful day.
Many of us watched as Bobby Mullins said goodbye to a long-time dream. Bobby is a homegrown Dentonite who graduated from the University of North Texas and even won UNT’s Kaufman Entrepreneurship Grant with a business plan for a brewery. After graduation, Mullins perfected his brewing and began making his name in the burgeoning Texas craft beer scene while brewing at Saint Arnold.
Once opened, Armadillo Ale Works was even nationally recognized for creating the first-ever Golden Stout with Brunch Money, and by winning medals from the Great American Beer Fest and the U.S. Open Beer Championships.
But great beer wasn’t his only goal. Mullins quickly created a Denton brand with locally focused brews like Greenbelt Wheat (for Denton’s Greenbelt Trail) and Quakertown Stout (for the park that sits atop a sordid history). Armadillo was always grabbing state and national attention for Denton.
Mullins wanted to entice beer tourists to the eclectic and laid-back culture of Denton. It was the brewery Dentonites could raise high as a pinnacle of our culture of arts and music while allowing visitors a little glimpse of that magic. He sponsored and frequently served at events that have pushed for equality and encouraged the everyday drinker to find out more about this unique town and its history.
What hurts so very much is not necessarily the closing of Armadillo but what it signifies in our current age and what’s to come next. As we grow as a town, is that culture disappearing? As we go about our day, drinking Miller Light purchased at the closest chain store, what’s happening to the essence of Denton?
I, like so many, was drawn to Denton because of the passion and the genuine community filled with creativity. Sure the arts and music are like no other, but this town is so much more with vibrant regular social events, deeply thoughtful discussions and wonderfully different people who can creatively bend our perception of food, drinks, entertainment and community.
What’s so very hurtful is that if we cannot support a world-changing brewery, a brewery that gave so much back to Denton, what else can we not support? If we’ve replaced Rio Fresco Seltzer with White Claw and Honey Please with Dallas Blonde, how long until we replace Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream with Blue Bell and original shows at Harvest House, Dan’s Silverleaf and the myriad of underground house venues with a cover band at Texas Roadhouse?
Should we give up on the galleries at The Patterson Appleton Art Center and UNT’s CoLab, their walls adorned with original thought-provoking art, in favor of a generic canvas print from a rack at Walmart? Today, should we just skip the drive-thru at Denton County Independent Hamburger for a generic meal at McDonald's?
COVID-19 was cited as the beginning of Armadillo’s troubles. While Mullins was shut down and fighting to amend Texas’ craft brewery regulations through his position as the president of the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, so many of us were swarming Lowe's, Walmart, Kroger, Winco and Chili's. Let’s take heed from Armadillo’s closing and decide how we want Denton to look in the next 20 years.
Do we want to send Jeff Bezos into space again or do we want to lift up residents like Bobby Mullins as they donate $10,000 to the Denton NAACP? Would you rather drop a couple of bucks on catfish into the $2.6 billion earnings at Red Lobster or help homegrown entrepreneurs like Tammy and Manuel, at Clara’s Kitchen, uplift Southeast Denton?
Let’s join together and focus on what makes Denton great. Let’s go forward and spend our time, money and voices supporting those who will support this community and the Denton culture!