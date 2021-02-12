Our political and social turmoil resembles tumultuous 1838, which a 28-year-old state legislator regarded as a foreshadowing of civil war. The Panic of 1837 would linger into Tyler’s inept administration. Like sanctuary cities, South Carolina tried to nullify objectionable laws in 1832, but President Jackson’s promise to send federal troops dampened that rebellious impulse until 1860. When an abolitionist editor denounced slavery, the forerunners of Cancel Culture, not content with destroying Frank Lovejoy’s printing press in St. Louis, pursued him across the Mississippi into Alton, Illinois, where they tossed his press into the river and murdered him.
In a speech to the Young Men’s Lyceum in Springfield on Jan. 27, 1838, Abraham Lincoln lamented another outrage in St. Louis: “A mulatto man, by the name of McIntosh, was seized in the street, dragged to the suburbs of the city, chained to a tree, and actually burned to death; and all within a single hour from the time he had been a freeman, attending to his own business, and at peace with the world.” Neither his life nor Lovejoy’s life mattered when passion reigned over reason and morality, which the French Revolution embodied half a century earlier.
Lincoln rebuked such passion: “there is, even now, something of ill-omen, amongst us. I mean the increasing disregard for law which pervades the country; the growing disposition to substitute the wild and furious passions, in lieu of the sober judgment of Courts; and the worse than savage mobs, for the executive ministers of justice.” What “ill-omen” do last summer’s riots in Kenosha, Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland portend?
Passions further enflamed by the Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854 emboldened Missouri ruffians to steal a Kansas statehood election through armed intimidation, followed by John Brown’s raid on Harper’s Ferry, Virginia. Passionate bravado prompted Beauregard to fire on Fort Sumter, an attempt to cancel the Union.
Lincoln warned against such incipient Cancel Culture: “whenever the vicious portion of population shall be permitted to gather in bands of hundreds and thousands, and burn churches, ravage and rob provision-stores, throw printing presses into rivers, shoot editors, and hang and burn obnoxious persons at pleasure, and with impunity; depend on it, this Government cannot last.”
After praising the generation of the Founding Fathers, which Madison’s death in 1836 closed, Lincoln looked to national heritage for guidance and inspiration: “Upon these let the proud fabric of freedom rest, as the rock of its basis; and as truly as has been said of the only greater institution, ‘the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.’” In contrast, the 1619 Project trumpets racism as our heritage.
The tensions exploded 32 years later, causing 750,000 deaths. Dividing into hostile tribes, do we see ourselves foreshadowed in Lincoln’s conclusion? “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”