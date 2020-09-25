There’s a rumor going around our fair city that if Joe Biden is elected, he is going to take away our guns. Now, our city is filled with gun owners who are also fundamentalist Christians, and they can be hard-headed. Some of them would rather you take their Bible than their gun. I have a Vietnam-era .45-caliber 1911 pistol.
It fires clean and true, and it would be very hard for me to hand it over to an official. So I researched it. Suppose the government wanted to take away our guns? Well, according to Article V of the Constitution, here’s what it would take.
First, we would have to convince Sens. John Cornyn or Ted Cruz that it would help get them reelected to take away everyone’s guns. If not, they may not do it. After we convince them, the second step would be for them to convince two-thirds of the senators to modify the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Once two-thirds of the Senate votes in favor of it, the third step would be to convince two-thirds of the House of Representatives to modify the Second Amendment. That means Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi would have to work together. They have a hard time agreeing what day of the week it is, but let’s say they agreed.
Fourth, the national archivist would present this amendment to the governors of all 50 states. The governors would present the amendment to both chambers of the state legislatures. It would be a simple up-and-down vote, and the legislatures cannot modify the wording proposed by Congress.
Fifth, two-thirds of the state Senate and two-thirds of the state House would have to ratify the amendment. I can’t speak for our state representatives, but my gut tells me that if you asked them to take away everyone’s guns, they might just shoot you.
Finally, after two-thirds of each legislature of three-fourths of the states, or 38 of the 50 states, ratifies the modification of the Second Amendment, taking away the guns of Americans could begin.
I suppose the military, local police, country sheriffs and state patrols would have to work together; and that happens all the time, yeah? They could look up the registrations of all guns and go to people’s houses one at a time and ask the good people to hand over their guns, provided they have not moved since they bought the gun.
Of course we are all law-abiding citizens, so we would peacefully hand over our guns to the friendly police officers, right? But that would still leave the people who moved since they registered their guns and the people who don’t own them anymore. Heck, just finding all the guns in Texas would require a monumental effort.
Bottom line is if Biden, or anyone else, wanted to take away our guns, it would require a long, drawn-out process. And if I know the pistol-packing people of Texas, they might not cooperate in said process.
So we can be sure that taking away America’s guns is about as likely as catching McConnell and Pelosi out parking and necking.