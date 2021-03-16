Gov. Greg Abbott has embraced the new mantra of the Republican Party, “individual responsibility.” Ironically, neither Abbott nor any other individuals are taking responsibility for the colossal failure of the Texas power grid.
Instead of taking responsibility, Abbott was quick to blame others for the failure of our power grid. First, he blamed renewable energy, wind turbines and solar farms. Then he blamed the “Green New Deal,” a policy that has not been enacted at the federal or state level. It seems that he has settled on blaming Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). In recent legislative hearings, the Public Utilities Commission (appointed by Abbott) was also blamed.
But Abbott, former Gov. Rick Perry and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are responsible for the power failure. Along with the Republican Party, they share in responsibility for the failure because of their disdain for government regulations and love of an unregulated free market.
Back on Feb. 2, 2011, when Perry was governor, we also experienced rolling blackouts because there wasn’t enough power being generated due to cold weather shutting down generators. As a result, Texas was told that power generation must be redesigned to withstand extreme cold. The warning was ignored. It is easy to ignore a suggestion that cuts into profits.
Because Texas leaders don’t want to regulate business, they did not require that power generators spend the money to ensure sufficient power during extreme cold weather events. The 2021 failure was not a natural disaster. This disaster was caused by the failure of our leaders to act. They might blame ERCOT or the Public Utilities Commission, but those organizations were adhering to the leaders’ belief against regulations.
The failure of the Texas grid caused numerous deaths, billions of dollars of damage to individuals’ homes, and billions more in damage to business and manufacturing facilities. Some businesses and schools will be closed for months to repair damage. Now it will cost billions and billions to the insurance companies, which means that all of our premiums will go up.
Energy companies saved some money, even made some money while the rest of us paid dearly. I suspect that some changes will be made but not because of the deaths or the costs to individual homeowners. Changes will happen because of the financial impact to businesses and insurance companies.
The 2021 power failure was a result of greed. It was about avoiding federal regulations designed to avoid the exact thing that happened. Deregulation means more money goes to Wall Street and executives of big businesses. Deregulation means that the average person is left more vulnerable.
So we can add the 2021 Texas power failure to the 1980s’ economic crash caused by deregulating the savings and loan industry. The 2008 economic crash caused by inadequate regulation of home mortgage industry. Somehow, the richest people did fine in these events while middle- and low-income folks were hurt the most. They are always the ones who get hurt the most.
Abbott and other state leaders are not opposed to all regulations. They are eager to regulate who can marry whom, and when the national anthem must be played, and bathrooms. But they are reluctant to ensure clean water, clean air, protect the power grid or consumers from five days of electricity costing $16,000.
Texas politicians brag about the Texas financial miracle made possible by low taxes and minimal regulations for doing business. But the miracle is just an illusion. Other parts of the U.S. had colder weather but managed to have power and operate their businesses.
Let’s also acknowledge the irony that while Texas politicians object to federal regulations that would have prevented the power failure, those same people are glad to take federal money for disaster relief. Relief from a disaster caused by their own failed policy of deregulation.