For 117 years, the Denton Record-Chronicle has been there for Denton residents. It will continue online seven days a week, although the printed paper will be available via U.S. Mail only on Wednesdays and Saturdays as of May 4.
The Record-Chronicle is, and has been, our only source of local news, covering the story in 1925 when 70-year-old Sheriff William Fry came out of retirement to clean up the Story Gang’s Wild West-era crime spree. When Martin Story killed Deputy Robert Parsons on Hickory Street, near present-day Mellow Mushroom, the paper described nine bullets that entered Parsons’ body. A subsequent shootout on Oakland Street resulted in the arrest of 21 gang members and 81 indictments.
The Record-Chronicle was there recently when Denton City Council enacted something perplexing on the site of Parsons’ shooting: back-in parking.
Several years ago, I got a fellowship with the OpEd Project, a national program addressing the fact that 90% of opinion journalism was written by men. The project, hosted by Texas Woman’s University, was a year-long crash course in journalism with mentor editors.
My first publications were in national online journalism outlets. To be sure, I like to hold my paper, but I’ve learned to appreciate digital media, which, according to the Pew Research Center, is how most Americans get their news. I don’t work for the Record-Chronicle, but it’s become my preferred outlet. I applaud their move to digital print; it’s the future.
The internet can be biased, but newspapers are staffed by journalists trained to provide fair and balanced coverage. Both sides of the story are important.
Freedom of the press is guaranteed by the First Amendment, adopted in 1791 after the British government attempted to censor American media. Freedom House, an American nonprofit, reported in 2017 that just 13% of the world population enjoys a free press. They ranked the free press of 199 countries from best to worst. Norway was ranked first, the U.S. 37th, with North Korea near the bottom.
Local newspapers provide accountability and disinfecting sunshine. In the 1960s, Denton, like most of the U.S., struggled with racial segregation. Mayor Zeke Martin was criticized by the Record-Chronicle for being petulant and locking up the five-person council’s vote with two other council members. It took a group of black and white women, the Denton Interracial Fellowship, to sort things out. The accountability provided by the paper, while not perfect, helped Denton desegregate.
But what if Denton didn’t have a newspaper?
According to researcher Paul Gao at the University of Notre Dame, cities that lose their local papers become news deserts. He tracked 1,596 local U.S. newspapers to document the national phenomenon of newspaper closures. When papers closed, local politicians took more liberties, and within three years, city bond rates rose at least 5 points. Losing a newspaper makes a city poorer, politically and culturally.
If you’re unsure about whether to continue your subscription, please subscribe. The Denton Record-Chronicle is critical to Denton.