Our Denton County commissioners scurried into the courthouse to vote to undercut the hard work of 15 diligent Confederate statue committee members. I attended most of those meetings and noted the rigorous discussions and occasional change of mind as members weighed the evidence. Why did they bother? As the volume of the crowds increased last month, the commissioners’ commitment shriveled.
What is more inimical than these replaceable commissioners is the presumptions of the protesters in Denton and across the country, emotional eruptions rather than reason informed by history, philosophy and literature. Their ignorance demonstrates that history is taught either poorly or abandoned in favor in Marxist indoctrination in our high schools and colleges.
Cancel Culture’s contempt enfolds far more than Confederates. They began by vandalizing statues of U. S. Grant, who led the Union to victory; Frederick Douglass, the fearless Black abolitionist; and even the 54th Massachusetts Regiment, the Black heroes of the film Glory. Subsequent attacks on George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln replicate tribal hatred akin to the Red Guards in China and the French Reign of Terror.
Cancel Culture scorns our First Amendment freedom of speech. They “bravely” attack monuments erected by the dead, thus silencing the values for which many patriots died in the American Revolution, the Civil War and other wars. When has their cacophony ever welcomed a calm discussion? Have they ever shown the least humility that they could be wrong? More importantly, what have they ever accomplished or built? We have no obligation to heed rage divorced from rationality and fairness.
Why have the media not challenged this hubris? However, the media do not lack implicit allies. Republican officials, whom conservatives once expected to stand up for traditional beliefs, stay silent. Similarly, history instructors and professors remain mute as important symbols topple. We do not have to agree with the statues, but we abandon the marketplace of ideas when enraged adolescents rampage. If their instructors taught critical thinking, we might be reading thoughtful articles seasoned with references to key events and characters rather than seething abstractions. Instead, their hysteria nurtures the “might makes right” attitude of kings, which our Founders rejected at high personal cost.
Our Founding Fathers pledged “our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor” in breaking free from the English government that degraded them to colonists rather than English citizens. Some of those Founders lost their lives, many lost their fortunes, but none lost his honor. What do the demonstrators risk? Have they provided jobs for others? Have they risked their lives in military uniforms? I suggest a new course: Earn the right to be heard through your good deeds. For example, will Black Lives Matter produce audited financial statements of their aid to the poor?
I have reread some classic fiction as we mull whether we are still “the home of the brave and the land of the free.” George Orwell’s 1984 warns that intrusive government regulates speech, rewrites history and punishes those who differ. Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World poses a government promising to keep its subjects safe and comfortable but not self-reliant. William Golding’s The Lord of the Flies incarnates murderous tribalism against the few who seek the common good.
These tales once seemed distant, therefore nonthreatening. If we do not restore civic integrity soon, these novels will mirror our souls.