Like a monument or a statue, an anniversary revives memories measuring the past against our present, a check on our identity. For example, Sept. 11 marked the 19th anniversary of terrorist attacks on New York City and our nation’s capital, which united us more than any event since Pearl Harbor. Since those attacks, national unity has vanished, replaced by a “take no prisoners” cultural war, initiated by leftists and sanctioned by Democrats.
In 2001, professional football players carried U.S. flags around stadiums as crowds cheered “USA! USA!” Within a generation, players who started kindergarten in 2001 now posture to fans about alleged racial injustice and police brutality. Rather conveniently, they ignore the dreary reality that over 85% of Black people who died violently were murdered by other Black people. If police indeed commonly persecuted Blacks, those violations would not be newsworthy. Instead, the high probity of our police renders the rare violations into news.
From a business standpoint, the players disrespect their fans, nearly all of whom want to invest their passion in activities divorced from political strife. Alienating the customer base tends to reduce revenue. They “virtue signal” to appease a “woke” minority inhabiting a virtual reality self-incarcerated by social media, that arena of erupting emotions and moral preening. Who gains from forcing only one political perspective into apolitical arenas such as sports?
To observe 9/11, my wife and I watched the United 93 DVD, including its trailer, which avers: “Forty people sat down as strangers but stood up as one.” For most of U.S. history, Americans cherished freedom to the extent of sacrificing themselves to protect others. Do those United 93 lives still matter, those civilians who gave “the last full measure of devotion” to protect lives and symbols in Washington? They sacrificed themselves for the common good — a topic absent from leftists’ orchestrated rage, especially toward the police who protect Black lives.
Why have such life-enriching concepts as the common good, goodwill and compromise vanished from the public square? Who benefits from reviling our heroic firemen and police whose predecessors rushed to their deaths in the Twin Towers or from shooting two Compton deputies? Nothing has changed in the police to merit such scorn.
Millions of us who served in the military swore “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.” The Marxist thugs terrorizing Portland and Democratic bureaucrats claim freedom of speech while they muzzle others through Cancel Culture. Their violent dogmatism epitomizes domestic enemies, not mere opponents.
The attack on Pearl Harbor flooded military recruiters with young Americans eager to protect their beloved nation. That nation now teeters toward civil strife if not civil war. The “Greatest Generation” knew and loved an America taught in homes, churches and schools. Knowing who they were, they knew how to act. We no longer know who we are — the triumph of multiculturalism and racial preference over patriotism and common decency.