State Rep. Tan Parker, who represents state House District 63, is in full campaign mode once again. Running unopposed, he is expected to fill the vacancy left by retiring Sen. Jane Nelson in state Senate District 12.
Parker recently published the following statement in regard to a brighter future for our children:
“Like you, I want to protect and preserve the greatness of our state so the generations that follow prosper. As a recognized champion for children, I want to keep building upon our many victories that have made our children safer, improved our education system, and paved the way for limitless opportunities for a brighter future.”
Mr. Parker:
To what victories are you referring? School districts all over the state of Texas are failing to teach the fundamentals in math, science and English. A large percentage of Texas public school graduates lack comprehensive writing skills. How have we made our children safer?
Are you referencing the gender-neutral locker and restrooms where at least two sexual assaults were reported last year? Was it a victory when the Round Rock ISD board president ordered two law-abiding fathers jailed for bringing their concerns to an open meeting? Do you think the teaching of Critical Race Theory and deviant graphically illustrated sex acts for grades K-12 is paving the way for their limitless opportunities? Is this the wisest and most beneficial use of taxpayers’ money?
Alice Linahan is an established leader in new media and an education policy adviser with Voices Empower, connecting the dots between the issues of education, immigration and national security. I reached out to her for a comment, to which she replied:
“Our education system is no longer about teaching the next generation of Texans/American children how to read, write, do math well and know history so that they have an equal opportunity for success in life. Now, it is a corrupt system where our children are being used as a commodity with seed dollars from our taxes. It must be stopped and exposed.”
The Texas Public School system is in serious trouble; and it is in need of a major overhaul. Student safety, academic achievement and parental rights are at risk. We must have legislators willing to acknowledge the existence of these issues and to begin solving them with common sense approaches.