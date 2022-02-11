One day when I was a kid, my uncle Gregorio was listening to my cousin Celso and me talk when he interrupted us (adults could do that back then; they would not dare interrupt children these days).
“Que es eso ‘ameen’?” he said. (What is this “ameen”?)
Celso and I frowned at each other. We wondered, “What does he mean, ‘ameen’?”
Well, he meant “I mean,” of course. We used the phrase “I mean” mixed in with Spanish as we spoke.
There are many people across America, and even in our fair city, who grew up speaking two languages. Even now, there are folks speaking some language besides English — and English, too — within a mile or so from your house. And for the children, it can be a fascinating world.
Now, here in Texas we have spoken Spanish for well over 500 years, English for about 200 years. And many native Texans speak only Spanish. And others only English. And I find that kind of sad.
I can assure you, good neighbors, speaking two languages is a lot better than speaking only one. I know from personal experience.
I am lucky. I grew up speaking two languages: Spanish at home and English at school. And I find it very convenient that I can speak and understand both as an adult. Except when I travel to Mexico. You see, I can understand what they say about Americans, and it makes me uncomfortable.
The first three years in grade school, I did not know what the teacher was talking about. There were usually one or two kids who spoke English in every class, and they told the rest of us (who did not speak English) what the teacher said. Of course I learned more and more English words each year. The first English word I learned? “Recess,” of course!
So we grew up saying things like, “Si quieres, I mean, me entiendes?” Or “I’m telling you right” for “Te digo bien,” which we often heard at home.
One afternoon I was watching TV in English when Mama walked by. She paused and looked at a commercial for Alka-Seltzer. She looked at me and asked, “Que es eso, jereptu?” (What is that, jereptu?) I chuckled. The TV was showing a black and white commercial of Speedy Alka-Seltzer singing, “Upset stomach. Headache too.” That was what she heard. Headache too. Jereptu. You can’t help but love my Mama, can you!
There was an anthropologist by the name of Benjamin Lee Whorf who thought up a hypothesis I like. He named it after himself, of course. It is called The Whorfian Hypothesis. Stated briefly it says, “The language you speak determines the way in which you perceive the world.” In other words, we see what we are taught to see.
I took this hypothesis a step further and concluded that if you can speak two languages, you can see two different sides to almost everything. And this could make you a better person, in my opinion.
Now, I am not suggesting we should teach Spanish to our children, although that would probably be a good idea. I am pushing for two languages, period. Whether the second language is French, Yiddish, Inuit or Swahili does not matter. As long as we speak two languages, it is a great advantage. Because, “El que habla dos idiomas vale por dos.”