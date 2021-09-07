“Woe to those who make unjust laws,
to those who issue oppressive decrees,
to deprive the poor of their rights
and withhold justice from the oppressed of my people.” — Isaiah 10:1-2
The Texas Republican-controlled Legislature recently passed the most restrictive anti-abortion bill in the country, and five Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices acquiesced shortly afterward. Senate Bill 8, or what opponents are calling the “spy on your neighbor” law, does three devious things.
It bans abortions as early as six weeks after conception, well before many women even know they are pregnant, and allows Texans to sue anyone who aids, abets or performs an abortion past that mark. Also, there are no exemptions for cases involving rape or incest.
There are those who support this bill who genuinely feel they are on firm moral ground. It does, as they claim, attempt to prevent the innocent killing of unborn children, though calling a 6-week-old embryo a child is like calling a glob of clay a finished piece of detailed pottery. But the concern for human life is indeed a moral position.
And to ease the cold and callous imagery this bill produces with its vigilante empowerment and its disregard for low-income women and victims of rape and incest — many who are young girls — we are assured that it won’t go after the women themselves.
“These lawsuits are not against the women,” says John Seago with Texas Right to Life. “The lawsuits would be against the individuals making money off of the abortion, the abortion industry itself. So this is not spy on your neighbor and see if they’re having an abortion.”
Right! Just so we’re clear here, the caring person who drives her to the clinic and comforts her before and after will not be exempt from jail time and fines. This law is ruthless and extreme in so many ways.
But there is even something more sadly disturbing here that makes Mr. Seago’s argument moot. If concern for human life is the driving force behind SB 8, why have its advocates not sought to criminalize those who make money from the sale of guns, which kill about 30,000 people annually, or who manufacture cigarettes, which kill nearly 500,000 Americans each year. While these numbers fall short of the 880,000 abortions one anti-abortion advocacy claims, this comes nowhere near the profits made and money expended on lobbyists by the tobacco and gun industries.
Would anti-abortionists be guilty of committing the “two wrongs make a right” fallacy when disputing this comparison?
It’s ironic that a state with the most restrictive abortion law also has the least restrictive gun laws. Unwilling to give women the right to choose what’s best for their own health, Texas Republican lawmakers will allow excuses for millions the right to choose not to wear face masks or get vaccinated; lifesaving measures that would reduce deaths and hospitalizations caused by this resurgent pandemic. How twisted this seems for those who claim to value all life.
This disturbing turn of events can be remedied through our vote. Though Texas is the most difficult state to vote in, aided and abetted by new GOP restrictions and slanted in their favor through gerrymandering, it is not yet impossible to remove those political entrepreneurs and opportunists who care more about holding onto power in their spineless support of unjust laws that would make any autocrat proud.