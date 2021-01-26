What do they mean by “Go with the flow”?
Germán, one of my guys trying to learn our language, was forever getting stuck on some of our idioms, and they always came to me with questions. Normally, I asked for context before answering; only with this one I didn’t think I could go wrong. But I had to be careful how I answered. There was no point in answering one question by provoking another. “When in Rome …” wasn’t going to cut it.
“What do they mean when they say your ‘goose is cooked’?” was the next question. I asked about context, and Carlos, also in my crew at the time, said, “That’s what your father said to me when I told him I was getting married.” I had to laugh. My dad was always confusing my guys by saying things that came to his mind but rarely to anybody else’s. That’s what happens when you read and study too much, I thought to myself, making a mental note not to fall into that rabbit hole. So I stumbled on, trying to explain about the goose, but it wasn’t easy, and he wasn’t too convinced.
On another occasion, when my father told Noé that we were about as regular as Halley’s Comet, he waited until lunch and asked me what that was about. I had to start by explaining what a comet was and went from there. “He means we come over periodically, only 75 years apart,” I answered. A 30-minute break wasn’t enough to answer all the questions that arose from that first one, some of which I didn’t know the answer to, so we left the subject for a Saturday morning at the old Taco Cabana on Interstate 35 — no longer there due to the University of North Texas’ “delusions of grandeur.”
As soon as we sat down that morning, here came a tsunami of questions. I could tell they had been talking to each other; only this time I was better prepared. Pretty soon, I was involved in explaining the solar system made simple, and many of the other patrons having breakfast got involved. I started with axis, rotation, a year not being only an Earth thing, inclination and stuff like that.
Soon, the kitchen staff was out there also, one pretending to be Mars, another one Saturn; another one was one of Saturn’s rings, and so forth. It got complicated, out of hand, actually, but it was fun. They were disappointed to hear stars were not “star shaped” and never believed me when I told them the moon was not the same size as the sun — the business of the sun being many millions of miles farther out got no traction. The fact that we don’t see the moon rotate on its axis, although it has rotation, was easily demonstrated by going around our table, always facing the table.
Why do they say “let’s call it a day”? How can you find something if it’s “all over the map”? And how can they get here before they know it? Good questions, some easy to answer, some not so much.
So over the next few months, we covered a lot of territory. Going cold turkey, sit tight, smart cookie, face the music and the Midas touch being some of it. The Midas touch, as you can well imagine, was the one that caught their attention, and they all wanted to experience it, regardless of the consequences.
Then one asked if Taco Cabana should not be spelled Cabaña instead? What about the state of Montana? Montaña? “The one was probably a gringo way of spelling Cabaña,” I told them, adding that “the original owner couldn’t find the tilde on his keyboard.” I wasn’t sure about Montana, although I suspected it wasn’t misspelled as much as Latin for mountainous.
“Gringos can’t spell Spanish” was their ready conclusion.
“What about your names?” I asked. “Noé has an accent; so does Germán. Where is the accent?” Neither one knew what that was and had never used it. “What about Manuel?” they asked in return. “Where is the accent on that?”
“My name doesn’t need one,” I answered, which was all they needed to break into grins and high fives around the table.
Most of my guys then were cousins who grew up together, impoverished somewhere in Mexico. They are all fathers now, doing fairly well, but they themselves never went to school because of the 10-mile walk or the fact they were mostly hungry as children. They truly can’t believe kids here get picked up, fed, pampered, taught, counseled if need be, trained in sports or music, are returned home every day and still some don’t want to learn. “What’s with that?” they asked me.
“Some things don’t have answers,” I said. “I’m still working on ‘going cold turkey.’”