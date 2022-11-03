In the two-plus years since the Denton Record-Chronicle pivoted to become a true digital-first news source, we have made a number of changes in the format and methods in which we inform the Denton County community. From redesigning our website to make it easier to navigate and determine the most-important news, to building a more robust, engaging calendar in which events are easier to list and discover, we have made it a point to listen to you and deliver content in the manner and format with which you are most comfortable.

In the spirit of that pursuit, we are excited to announce additional changes rolling out today that should again make it easier to navigate our coverage while better respecting the limited time you have to spend reading the news.

SEAN McCRORY is the executive editor of the Denton Record-Chronicle. He can be reached at sean.mccrory@dentonrc.com or 940-566-6879.

