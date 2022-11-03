In the two-plus years since the Denton Record-Chronicle pivoted to become a true digital-first news source, we have made a number of changes in the format and methods in which we inform the Denton County community. From redesigning our website to make it easier to navigate and determine the most-important news, to building a more robust, engaging calendar in which events are easier to list and discover, we have made it a point to listen to you and deliver content in the manner and format with which you are most comfortable.
In the spirit of that pursuit, we are excited to announce additional changes rolling out today that should again make it easier to navigate our coverage while better respecting the limited time you have to spend reading the news.
With the first change most readers will notice — and often the first interaction you have with the Record-Chronicle each morning — we are streamlining our daily Wake Up with the DR-C newsletter to include not only a rundown of the top stories reported over the past 24 hours but also a link right from the newsletter to our print-replica e-Edition. Readers now will be able to truly begin their mornings from one centralized location, consuming the news of the day in the format they prefer most — either through direct links to content on our website or by going directly to the e-Edition and thumbing through the most compelling developments.
If you’re not yet receiving this popular newsletter, you can sign up for it and manage all of your newsletter subscriptions — including our new elections newsletter, our revamped high school sports newsletter and the new breaking news newsletter — at https://dentonrc.com/newsletters/.
But back to the e-Edition, we also are unveiling a number of exciting enhancements today to our daily print replica that should vastly improve your reading experience.
Among the changes, we are:
Bringing a new, simple and more modern look to our presentation of local news, sports, features and business.
Improving the usability for mobile and tablet readers.
Streamlining the navigation of our news pages so all readers, regardless of whether you are using a laptop, cellphone or tablet, are presented with easy commands to scroll through content.
Introducing Zoom and Page Peeks: Before, readers could zoom in and out by clicking buttons. Now, you also use the zoom slider to go back and forth (or your finger to pinch on a touchscreen). Choose from full width, full height view or something in between. Plus, as you zoom out to a certain size, we’ve added what we call “page peeks.” These give you the ability to preview the previous and next pages — without any distraction.
Adding new tools that provide easier access to our interactive puzzles page with one click and also allowing readers to print an article or photo or even use the clipping tool to “cut out” a coupon or story.
The enhancements rolling out today are the first of several planned over the next several months, all designed with you in mind and intended to improve your experience in remaining informed on matters that directly impact your community, your neighbors, your home. We welcome your feedback on these changes and suggestions for continued improvements to the Denton Record-Chronicle and dentonrc.com.
SEAN McCRORY is the executive editor of the Denton Record-Chronicle. He can be reached at sean.mccrory@dentonrc.com or 940-566-6879.