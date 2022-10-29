A WBAP newscast reported two voters’ motives for casting their early ballots. One worried about crime, the other about “a woman’s reproductive rights.” The latter initially appeals to those of us who enjoy doing what we please without others intruding, especially government bureaucrats who dictated masking and jabs as “health care.”
Whose health care? Indeed, a sliver of pregnant women face severe risk, possibly death, if they carry to full term. Most women eliminating undesirable tissue, though, reject pregnancy for inconveniently restricting activity for several months, followed by two decades of obligations toward a creature initially demanding inordinate time and effort. Yes, rapes and incest are tragic, but adoption welcomes those babies.
“Rights” talk abounds, but rights can scarcely exist without duties: They are a two-way street, not an express lane to self-indulgence. Pregnancy entails daunting duties, avoidable by privileging one set of rights while denying another set, for example, defending slavery under Democratic presidencies from Andrew Jackson’s through James Buchanan’s.
Most Southerners defined Blacks as chattel property without the inherent “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence. About 700,000 Civil War casualties affirmed this absolute truth: Blacks are fully human — despite self-serving definitions that enriched plantation owners while degrading their victims. An equally degrading definition of a fertilized egg regards this new reality, not as a person, but as a thing, mere tissue with no more rights than a toenail.
The issue here lies in defining the product of conception. If the pro-choice view is true, who speaks for the voiceless one inside the womb? Why must the biological father also be muted? Denying his rights seems sexist. Let us also inquire, “Cui bono?” If pro-choice is right, disposing of troublesome tissue would be of little more concern than a barber trimming my hair. If pro-life is right, the most fundamental violation of human rights — the right to life — expires with dictatorial finality in the Land of the Free. We risk prizing the adaptable adult over the helpless babe.
We face a choice with profound consequences and with little, if any, compromise. Lincoln’s Second Inaugural alluded to a similar conflict: “Both read the same Bible and pray to the same God; and each invokes His aid against the other … The prayers of both could not be answered.” Sadly, equitable guidance — “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” — is slipping away. If the embryo is someone rather than something, how dare we justify exterminating that life while enjoying our own?
The Golden Rule is losing favor to what Touchstone’s Patrick Henry Reardon terms the Platinum Rule: “Treat others the way that you want to be treated.” The Golden Rule assumes basic reciprocity between persons, but the Platinum Rule elevates the speaker’s own choices above all his audience’s rights. This rule undergirds the grammatical silliness of pronoun preferences and the more invidious denials of one’s sex through drugs and surgery.
Let us view pregnancy from the perspective of the one denied freedom of speech, the fetus who would speak a few years later. For those favoring the Platinum Rule, would you please clarify what we would have lost if your mother had disposed of tissue rather than letting you breathe? Did she err in valuing you more highly than tissue? Presumably, you highly regard yourself, so why would you victimize that helpless human? Your presumption incarnates that of the slave owner who privileged only his definition of human dignity. Life flourishes under the Golden rule; it withers under the Platinum Rule.
LEWIS TOLAND, a Denton resident, is a member of the West Texas Historical Association.