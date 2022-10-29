DRC_Keyboard

A WBAP newscast reported two voters’ motives for casting their early ballots. One worried about crime, the other about “a woman’s reproductive rights.” The latter initially appeals to those of us who enjoy doing what we please without others intruding, especially government bureaucrats who dictated masking and jabs as “health care.”

Whose health care? Indeed, a sliver of pregnant women face severe risk, possibly death, if they carry to full term. Most women eliminating undesirable tissue, though, reject pregnancy for inconveniently restricting activity for several months, followed by two decades of obligations toward a creature initially demanding inordinate time and effort. Yes, rapes and incest are tragic, but adoption welcomes those babies.

LEWIS TOLAND, a Denton resident, is a member of the West Texas Historical Association.

