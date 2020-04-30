To the residents of Denton and Denton County:
We are a group of home health and hospice nurses, healthcare marketers and nurse practitioners who provide care in this city and county. We are all acutely aware of how difficult these times are, as we all try to do our part to stay safe, practice social distancing and protect our friends and families. Thank you for all you have done to practice these principles and help control the spread of the coronavirus in our community.
Today, we would like to express our solidarity and support for our friends, families and patients at Denton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (DRNC). This facility has been providing quality skilled nursing care to this community for many years. Many of you have had friends or family members who have been cared for in this facility, so you know the quality of work they have done over the years and all the successful outcomes from those who have needed rehabilitation services and long-term care.
As many of you know, DRNC has had residents test positive for the COVID-19 virus, and sadly, some have died. The tragedy of this healthcare crisis has affected our community, and unfortunately, this facility. But we assure you, the quality of the care and the compassion of the healthcare workers in this building has not wavered. The certified nursing assistants, nurses, housekeeping, dietary, social services, therapy staff, administration and laundry services have been working overtime to continue to provide quality care, while at the same time protecting their patients and staff.
For those of you who do not know, when a person enters a long-term care facility, they are not just “patient John/Jane Doe.” They become part of the family of the facility and their caregivers. These residents become our mothers, grandmothers, fathers, grandfathers, sisters, brothers and friends. The residents depend on the caregivers to provide all of their daily needs, and in doing so, they develop a bond that is as close as that of a family member. When they cry, we cry; when they laugh, we laugh. When they become sick or die, we feel like we’ve lost our best friends.
We know that the needed personal protection equipment and required precautions add to the burden of caring for these residents, but every member of this team knows the importance of doing so and will do whatever it takes to keep their loved ones safe. And yet, despite the fear and burden, our friends at DRNC continue to come to work to take care of their loved ones. They are family. They cannot be abandoned.
We want you to know what the people of DRNC are doing, and that we appreciate everything they do, every single day, but especially now. They are our heroes, and we wanted to publicly acknowledge our appreciation.
Can we do anything to help? Absolutely! First and foremost, spread kindness instead of misinformation and fear. Secondly, call or email our U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess to request assistance for all healthcare workers in this county for needed PPE and increased funding for long-term care facilities.
We want to say thank you to all of the wonderful, hardworking people at DRNC. We know the sacrifices you are making and want to encourage you to forge ahead. Together, we will get through this and be better and stronger because of it.