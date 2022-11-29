Joe Engel died last week.

It’s unlikely you will know the name, especially if you don’t live in Charleston, South Carolina, his hometown since 1949. Joe never wrote a great novel or made a scientific breakthrough. His accomplishment was less gaudy, yet no less significant.

LEONARD PITTS is a columnist for The Miami Herald. Readers may contact him via email at lpitts@miamiherald.com.

Recommended for you