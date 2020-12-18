I wish you could have been here. It was a wonderful sight to behold. My grandson Elijah (he’s about 21 months old now) saw my outdoor Christmas lights, and he loved them.
As soon as we pulled up on the driveway, he noticed there was a wreath next to the door. And as he walked toward the porch, he also noticed there were lights along the edge of the roof. Because it was still late afternoon, none of the lights were on, but he noticed them. We waited a while till about twilight, and I turned the lights on — all of them. My outdoor Christmas tree, the wreath and the lights along the edge of the roof.
When he saw them, he was so happy that he danced. I mean he pointed at the lights and jumped up and down. Then he started running in place, stomping his feet and laughing. He spread his arms out and twirled all around. Then he ran in a circle twice, took a step back, pointed at the lights and jumped and ran again.
His eyes sparkled. I mean they seemed to dance and glow, he was so happy. I picked him up and held him up to the lights in the tree branches, and he wanted to touch every one of them: red, orange, green, blue and yellow. He touched every color.
His joy was palpable. It was so great that it filled me with joy as well. Oh Lord! The joy in a little boy’s eyes reflecting the colors of the Christmas lights.
Just then I remembered the song, “Oh, we need a little Christmas, right this very moment …” And I felt many emotions going through me like electricity and chills down my back and arms.
It has been such a terrible year. So many godawful things have happened to us. So many people have died, including my brother. And most of them died alone. So much agony and so much politics; the conservatives and the liberals refusing to work together for the good of the country, instead accusing each other. So much posturing, so much drama. We are all so tired. So tired of the sickness and the dying and the loneliness and not being able to meet friends for coffee or have lunch with co-workers. And of people denying that it’s real. So lonely and unable to receive guests. And not being able to see smiles. Lord, I miss smiles so much! And getting a hug from a friend. And we can’t even see faces. We want so much for this to be over — and it just drags on and on.
And right there in the big middle of it, my grandson with his curly black hair and gigantic smile shared his joy. And at that very moment, I felt a glimmer of hope.
Hope because this too shall pass. And soon our lives will return. And we can smile at each other. And we will have many stories to tell about the year of the coronavirus. And I know this for sure now, deep in my heart, because my grandson danced when he saw the Christmas lights. He is the future. And the future is good.
“Out of the mouths of babes and sucklings hast thou ordained strength …” Psalm 8:2.