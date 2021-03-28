The Baha’is of Denton wish to reach out to all of our fellow Dentonites of Asian descent to say we are with you, we care about you, you belong here, and you enrich our community through your presence and your contributions.
We join our fellow citizens in heartfelt grief at the deaths of Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Delaina Ashley Yaun Gonzalez, Paul Andre Michels, Soon Chung Park, Hyun Grant, Suncha Kim and Yong Ae Yue. These heartbreaking violations against fellow human beings, apparently targeted both for their race and their gender, have added to the pain, isolation and ostracism felt by so many in a community that has suffered, along with the rest of us, the devastation caused by the present worldwide pandemic. It is clear that racial prejudice, in its many varieties, is the most vital and challenging issue we face as a country.
To create a just society begins with recognition of the fundamental truth that humanity is one. But it is not enough simply to believe this in our hearts. It creates the moral imperative to act, and to view all aspects of our personal, social and institutional lives through the lens of justice. It implies a reordering of our society more profound than anything we have yet achieved. And it requires the participation of Americans of every race and background, for it is only through such inclusive participation that new moral and social directions can emerge.
Baha’u’llah said: “So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth.” May we all, in times when we must face the deepest darkness of our society, strive with heart and soul to build that unity and strengthen that light.