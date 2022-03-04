On Wednesday night, the University of North Texas hosted a talk by Jeffrey Younger, a candidate for the Texas state House of Representatives who is running on a transphobic platform. He has been the central architect of legislative and executive attempts to criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youth. He has been the leader in whipping up a frenzied attempt to classify the provision of such care as “child abuse.” This has led to a statewide dragnet that is terrorizing trans-inclusive families like my own.
I was heartened to see the strong showing of hundreds of students protesting his talk. The chants outside Curry Hall of “protect trans kids” were a beautiful expression of UNT’s mission to be a caring community.
Inside the classroom, however, I was initially disheartened by the tactic to shout Mr. Younger down. At one point, I borrowed his microphone and asked the students to let him speak. I tried to say that their hearts were in the right place, but this tactic was ill conceived.
It was evident from Mr. Younger’s smug smile and boorish behavior that he was getting precisely what he wanted. He was in his element as the ringleader of a circus, egging on the students with his childish taunts about “commies” and “antifa.” He didn’t come to express ideas or engage in reasoned arguments. He came to create a theater. He wanted a spectacle for his cameras. He wanted to score points in the culture war by saying, “See, look at how the university is indoctrinating a bunch of snowflakes and intolerant leftists!” The depths of his crass immaturity are truly profound.
One of the few things Mr. Younger was able to say that night was, “Transgender people do not exist.” This core message was no surprise. His whole agenda is to gain political power in order to erase a certain group of people. He has already succeeded in unleashing a state-sanctioned campaign of discrimination.
This is hate speech, the likes of which would not be tolerated were it directed at any other group. True, UNT policy attempts to specify only “content-neutral regulations” on speech. Yet the purpose of these regulations is to “fulfill the mission” of the university and to “preserve the rights of others.” The university must be a place for the free exchange of ideas. Yet it cannot be a “caring community” (our mission) if it lends its assent to those who are calling for the negation of members of that community.
Mr. Younger said the students were failing to uphold social norms by not letting him speak. Yet they were upholding the more basic norm that everyone deserves to exist. Without that norm in place, there is no community in which ideas could appear. Mr. Younger is not debating opinions here. He is trying to debate people. Until that debate is settled, there can be no freedom to exchange ideas.
I have reflected on that night, and I realized the students were teaching me a lesson. They showed me what it looks like to stand up to hate. It does not matter if Mr. Younger and his fellow grifters score points in their political games. The students were the adults in the room, the ones responsible enough to realize this is no game. Mr. Younger’s hate speech is inciting real harm against real people.
It is, in fact, Mr. Younger who is violating social norms. He is a gleeful participant in the degradation of politics into entertainment, clickbait, grievances and rage. He is the Maoist, seeking to purge diverse ways of being. He is the one in violation of our foundational norm that we are all created equal and endowed with unalienable rights.
Our caring community is stronger than him and his ilk. I believe he represents a short-lived toxin in our system. It will pass. Our students are the future.
That gives me hope.