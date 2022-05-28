Twenty-one precious innocent people were killed in Uvalde this past week because American lawmakers have made it so easy for mass murderers to get the tools they need. The solution is not to make it harder to get these weapons. The solution is to make it impossible.
Assault rifles are designed to fire a lot of bullets quickly. Guns are designed to kill. The shooter used his gun for its intended purpose.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said, “evil walks among us.” Mr. Patrick’s political party has made sure that evil has easy access to assault rifles and ammunition.
Sen. Ted Cruz opposes gun regulations. His solution is to put armed guards at every school. In Denton, that would cost over $2 million every year. Are we to have guards in front of every grocery store too? And then there are shopping centers, big box stores, malls, restaurants, concert venues, workplaces, movie theaters, and don’t forget churches. Is the solution to have armed guards in every public place, Sen. Cruz?
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was interviewed hours after the murders in Uvalde on Fox News. He said he didn’t know why schools don’t do more to protect children. The interviewer agreed and said, “I guess it is on the schools.”
Paxton went on to say the answer might be to arm all the teachers. Where do they keep their guns, Mr. Paxton? Do they carry them in holsters or leave them in their desks? Who provides the guns and trains the teachers? When we hire teachers, what is the priority, teaching skills or marksmanship?
Gov. Greg Abbott wants to “harden” schools. Elected officials do nothing to restrict assault weapons, then blame public schools for not protecting children from those very same weapons. Enough with this insanity!
Gov. Abbott continues to pour millions of tax dollars trying to protect our borders by having the Texas National Guard patrol private ranches along the Rio Grande River. Hey, governor, refugees are not the ones killing our schoolkids.
Conservatives argue that guns don’t kill people, people do. But guns don’t work unless people load them and pull the triggers.
Conservatives argue that we need more attention to mental health. I agree. But just like medical doctors are not able to cure all medical aliments, neither can mental health professionals cure all mental illness. There is still stigma associated with mental illness that makes people reluctant to seek help. That problem is even worse when folks like Dan Patrick say that people with mental illness are “evil.”
Mass shootings like the most recent in Uvalde are done with assault rifles. Ban the sale and possession of assault weapons. Buy back every one in private hands. Set significant fines and jail time for anyone possessing an assault weapon.
What about the Second Amendment? Well, first read it. There is nothing that prohibits the government from regulating private gun ownership. We don’t allow citizens to own cannons or mortars, or tanks, or surface-to-air missiles. Assault rifles were banned from 1994 until 2004, but when the provision needed to be renewed, the gun lobby won, and the ban went away. During that time, mass shootings decreased significantly.
U.S. government regulations limit duck hunters to use shotguns that hold only three bullets. Ducks are about the size of a baseball glove and fly between 40 and 60 miles an hour. It is not always possible to even get three shots off before they are gone.
An AR-15 style assault rifle can hold up to 30 bullets in a magazine. You can shoot 30 times in about 20 seconds. It takes about 5 seconds to put in a new magazine with 30 more bullets. The shooter in Uvalde carried seven magazines. That is 210 bullets.
The Second Amendment allows the government to limit duck guns to three bullets, but guns designed to kill people can hold up to 30 bullets. Do my pro-life friends find this a problem?
Who opposes a ban on assault rifles? The people who make and sell the guns and the ammunition they use and the right-wing nuts that own them and fantasize that they are part of a militia that might one day overthrow the U.S. government.
Some “want” to own assault rifles because it is fun to shoot them at a rifle range. Who “needs” to possess an assault rifle? Mass murderers and insurrectionists.
Background checks are fine. Gun registration is fine. Better access to mental health is wonderful. But if we are serious about stopping mass shootings, then just take away the weapons that make it so easy.