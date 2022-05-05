“WASTE NOT.”
Featured prominently at the Texas Woman’s University’s Dining Hall, these words are at best, a gross oversimplification, and at worst, largely untrue. They imply we are actively reducing food waste and calling patrons to action. They seem supported by other slogans cheerfully plastered on the walls, such as “committed to stopping food waste at the source” or that excess food is “measured daily and logged weekly” so that they “reduce waste daily.”
Let’s face the facts. According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, the United States wastes 1.3 billion tons of the total food supply. Contributing to that, the average college student is predicted to generate 142 pounds of food waste annually, with each campus accumulating a total of 22 million pounds each year. Why does this happen? Part of this stems from ways processors label our food.
Nine out of 10 Americans toss food because of misleading, unregulated expiration dates. Why should we care? This issue also overlaps with the climate crisis. According to a Forbes article, food waste accounts for 8% of all greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to as much carbon pollution as one would expect from 39 million gasoline passenger vehicles and taking up vital resources (21% of freshwater supply and 21% of landfills).
Upon interviewing a staff member, several things were brought to light. For one, these “Waste Not” graphics were automatically supplied by the program Chartwells, the service used to record food supply. The “food waste measurement” refers to the raw ingredients on the production line, not what portions students leave on their plates, which is what one traditionally associates with food waste.
Claiming that you measure something also implies precision. Late last month, “10 bags of food waste” is the amount they recorded in their limited definition of the term. Why wouldn’t this amount be recorded in pounds rather than the ambiguous “bag” of unclear size? Additionally, if prepped food is not used after three days, leftover prepped food is automatically tossed, adding to total food waste unaccounted for. As for actively reducing food waste? There is a glaring lack of a campus-wide compost program.
Similar to the shortcomings of processor labeling, this signage can lull us into a false sense of security! But when pressed about possible goals to improve upon, instead of elaborating on measures the dining hall itself could take, all of the impetus was placed on students themselves to come approach producers with our own suggestions.
However, based on these displays, many TWU students assume that our food system lives up to the “Waste Not” call to action. Research compiled by Menus of Change in 2018 has shown that college students waste significantly more food than normal if they are informed through suggestive displays that it will be taken care of. In remaining silent, the dining hall is essentially letting the problem perpetuate itself.
There were university initiatives planned and proposed in collaboration with student organizations in 2019. What happened with those? A little something called the COVID-19 pandemic. As a community, we are still experiencing and recovering from its effects. This past school year was the first step toward getting back in the groove of “normal” academic life. Potential groups that could have contributed to initiatives may not be active or are drawn to other concerns.
But how are students expected to propose and participate in viable solutions if we aren’t even made aware of the problem? Shouldn’t they extend the same effort expected from us toward letting us know, in precise ways, the depth of the issue and the potential we could achieve?
In fairness to TWU, they have instituted policies such as tray-less dining and reusable plastic storage targeted toward leftovers. However, this change is far from the only policy that can be implemented. If we get to a point of cohesion between administration and students, there are multiple ways to lessen food waste, as shown from other colleges.
There could very well be student-spearheaded ventures, such as Project Compost present at University of California, Davis. There could also be incentive-based programs, such as allowing students to submit recipes (from St. Mary’s College in Indiana), or offering celebratory fine dining if food waste reduction goals are met (from Drew University in New Jersey). The possibilities are endless if, again, we are simply kept in the loop.
To be clear: As students of TWU, there’s a lot of things about the university that we find ourselves being proud of. But that school pride is precisely what makes these shortcomings more of a blow. With TWU becoming a university system as of 2021 and acquiring the additional funding that distinction provides, this issue should be brought to attention if we truly want to maintain the reputation of “Campus With A Heart.”