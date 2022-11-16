PITTSBURGH — Since 2006, I have covered four midterm elections in which majorities changed hands in the House or Senate. In 2006, Republicans paid the price for George W. Bush’s wars and his response to Hurricane Katrina. In 2010, Democrats lost in response to the massive overreach of health care and climate change legislation they passed. In 2014, Democrats lost nine Senate seats because they still never corrected their overreach problem. In 2018, Republicans lost primarily because of then-President Donald Trump’s comportment.

Each time it happens, I have written that voters sent the party in power a message by voting against them. That message usually wasn’t that they liked the other party more but simply that they were upset at the ruling party and wanted a change.

SALENA ZITO joined the Washington Examiner in 2016 as a Pittsburgh-based columnist and reporter and is also a columnist at the New York Post. She is the author of “The Great Revolt.”

