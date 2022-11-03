When you head to the polls, you’ll see a proposition at the very bottom of the ballot: “City of Denton Proposition B: Shall an initiative ordinance be approved to eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement?” I’m asking you to vote for the ordinance. Let me explain.
Our ordinance, if passed, would:
Eliminate all citations and arrests for misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.
Prohibit the city from using the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for search or seizure.
Save our city valuable law enforcement resources and municipal court resources, including labor and filing costs.
A year ago, Denton City Council discussed decriminalizing misdemeanor amounts of marijuana in the city. With one exception, our City Council members voted against it. Why would our city leaders actively fight against a policy position that 85% of Texans support? This is when I, and dozens of other Dentonites, got to work. We refused to take “no” for an answer. We gathered thousands of signatures from Republicans, Democrats and independents who agreed that the current cannabis policies in our city are broken — that Dentonites shouldn’t be put in jail for using a substance that is safer than alcohol and most pharmaceutical drugs.
After all, this is a justice issue, too. Even though black, brown and white Dentonites use cannabis at the same rate, black and brown residents are disproportionately punished under the law. Folks, this isn’t right.
Over the course of this campaign, we’ve reached out to tens of thousands of Dentonites, regardless of party, to share a vision for what could be a better, fairer, kinder Denton. We’ve campaigned everywhere from Robson Ranch to the University of North Texas — running on an optimistic platform that brings people together.
I can’t emphasize enough why this is so deeply important to me. Yes, Proposition B is about decriminalizing cannabis in Denton — but it’s so much more. It’s about proving that democracy still works.
Most Americans, Dentonites included, have lost faith in government. Most believe that government doesn’t have their best interest at heart. We’re here to prove them wrong. While politicians seek to divide us, and pit neighbors against one another, we believe that when we work together, and fight for popular, common-sense policies, we can begin to heal some of the divisions that plague us.
It’s time to reclaim our voices, together, as Dentonites. We, the people, will have the last word — not out-of-touch politicians. So head to the polls, make your voice heard, and once you get to the bottom of your ballot, vote for Proposition B to decriminalize cannabis in the city of Denton.
NICK STEVENS is a resident, small-business owner and local activist. He is a board member of Decriminalize Denton and currently serves on the Health and Building Standards Commission for the city of Denton. He was instrumental in spearheading the inclusion of Proposition B on the ballot in the city of Denton.