FINLEY GRAVES is the 2020 United Way of Denton County campaign chair. He is retired provost and vice president of academic affairs emeritus and former dean of the College of Business at the University of North Texas. The 2020 United Way of Denton County Campaign is underway to raise critical funds for our community. To get involved, contact Kristin Jones at kristin@unitedwaydenton.org. Learn more about United Way of Denton County at www.unitedwaydenton.org .