To date, 2,475 months of evictions have been prevented for about 1,587 households. These statistics reflect the number of families United Way of Denton County’s COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund helped fend off eviction for between early April and August.
Do you know someone in Denton County who has lost their job because of COVID-19 and needs assistance to keep their home? United Way of Denton County’s eviction prevention program remains in effect and will continue to help eligible Denton County residents pay for rent, mortgage and utilities as funds are available.
Of course, the COVID-19 crisis didn’t happen in a vacuum. For over 65 years, United Way of Denton County has responded to local community needs and the community’s most pressing social problems. United Way was already addressing homelessness, food insecurity, family financial instability and lack of access to health care, among other social issues, when the pandemic hit. COVID-19 only worsened these problems and made them more widespread among the county’s population.
While United Way of Denton County is doing all it can to mitigate the immediate impact of the virus, no one knows the scope of what will be required to rebuild our community over the near or long term. It will be yet another challenge for all of us together to recover and rebuild, even as additional waves of the virus may occur this fall and winter.
Looking to the future, United Way of Denton County is mobilizing for recovery from COVID-19 beginning now with its 2020 campaign. But it doesn’t just want to “get back to normal.” It wants to reimagine and build a new normal that results in a more equitable and resilient community, one better equipped to weather future crises.
Reimagined systems provide integrated services delivered by multiple nonprofits to move people from instability to self-sufficiency, rather than building a larger homeless shelter. They create equity in education, workforce and health care so all residents have the same opportunity for success. They acknowledge that the largest provider of in-patient mental health services should not be the county jail.
It means reimagining from a human perspective, not an institutional one. United Way wants to start where people are to co-create solutions with them, not for them.
United Way of Denton County has never done our work alone. Rather, we have always been a community effort. United Way’s strength over the years has been our ability to identify our community’s needs and then, convene partners, providers and resources to address those needs as we did with the COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund.
Now, more than ever, we need your support to do what we do best in the aftermath of crises — help the community respond, recover, reimagine and rebuild for the long term.
As to my own involvement with United Way of Denton County, after almost 40 years of teaching and serving in various administrative positions in the academic world, I wanted to find a way to give back to the community in which I lived; and I wanted whatever impact I might have to be as far-reaching as possible.
By volunteering with United Way, I found the ideal opportunity. Given the wide and diverse network of nonprofit partners in the fold, United Way of Denton County is truly the backbone of Denton County’s nonprofit community.
Join me in helping United Way mobilize to recover and rebuild our community with a financial gift to support the 2020 campaign. If we all do a small part, we can make a big difference.