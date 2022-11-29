This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
While U.S. soccer fans are celebrating a victory in the politically charged World Cup match against Iran, all Americans should rejoice in national team captain Tyler Adams.
Adams’ classy answer to a pointed lecture from an Iranian reporter during a pre-match press conference signals the difference between a democracy and an authoritarian regime.
A reporter for Iranian state-owned media brusquely informed Adams that he was pronouncing “Iran” incorrectly (it’s ee-RON, not eye-RAN), and then asked about discrimination against Black people in the United States. It was one of a long list of pointed geopolitical questions ranging from inflation to the location of U.S. Navy ships that had nothing to do with soccer. With remarkable poise, the 23-year-old seized the opportunity as a teaching moment.
His response is worth reprinting at length.
“My apologies for the mispronunciation of your country. That being said, there’s discrimination everywhere you go,” said Adams, who also plays professional soccer in Europe. “One thing that I’ve learned, especially from living abroad in the past years and having to fit in in different cultures, is that in the U.S., we’re continuing to make progress every single day.”
Adams then mentioned his racial background. “I grew up in a white family with obviously an African-American heritage and background as well, so I had a little bit of different cultures, and I was very easily able to assimilate in different cultures,” he said. “Not everyone has that ease and the ability to do that. And obviously it takes the longest to understand. And through education, I think it’s super important — like you just educated me now on the pronunciation of your country.”
Contrast that with Iran, where its theocracy violently attempted to put down widespread protests inspired by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died in a hospital in Tehran under suspicious circumstances after she was detained by Iran’s religious morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. During the crackdown, the group Human Rights Activists in Iran says 451 protesters and 60 security forces have been killed and more than 18,000 people detained.
The Iranian government also threatened families of players on the Iranian World Cup team with “violence and torture” if the players don’t “behave” in the match against the United States. Iranian player Ramin Rezaeian tweeted after a victory over Wales last week that he didn’t know “whether to laugh or cry.”
It’s a poignant reference to the Iranian government using the team as a propaganda instrument and Iranian protesters wanting political, social and cultural change. For example, according to published reports, pictures of some players bowing to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi before the competition heightened the political drama, resulting in some calls for Iranians to boycott the team.
Sports can reveal national values, from freedom to repression. Adams found light in the darkness of an Iranian reporter’s provocative question, and in that moment reminded us of the magnificence of democracy and the cravenness of tyranny.