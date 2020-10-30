The decade of the 1850s not only mirrors our own rancor but portends the consequences of asserting absolutist viewpoints undiluted by compassion and good will.
As with the Louisiana Purchase, the young nation again ballooned in area. Following the annexation of Texas, the Mexican War added southwestern territories and their future seats in Congress. The slave states foresaw their political power waning if Free Soil settlers claimed the new territories, thus shrinking Southern votes in the House, which were inflated by counting slaves as three-fifths of a person.
The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 weakened the Missouri Compromise of 1820 by requiring Northerners to aid recapturing escaped slaves. Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin enflamed Northerners’ moral indignation, especially Eliza’s crossing the icy Ohio River. The Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854 removed the 36 degrees 30 minutes barrier to slavery’s expansion, resulting in “Bleeding Kansas” as Missouri’s border ruffians raided Kansas Territory to stuff ballot boxes. John Brown retaliated by murdering five men near Pottawatomie, Kansas. In 1857, the Supreme Court intruded into politics, declaring the slave Dred Scott as not fully human, thus denying Black people constitutional protections. In 1858, after the Lincoln-Douglas Debates, John Brown terrified the South with his inept Harpers Ferry raid and properly died on the gallows — as the abolitionists’ martyr.
By 1860, the slavery issue fatally split the Whig Party and weakened the Democrats, yielding four presidential candidates. The South scarcely allowed the new Republican Party on the ballots, rejected Lincoln’s victory (39% of the popular vote) and began seceding in December. Each side gravitated toward moral absolutes but away from compromises for the common good. The subsequent animus, beginning at Fort Sumter and ending at Appomattox Courthouse four years later, cost 700,000 casualties, including Lincoln’s life on Good Friday, 1865.
Sadly, as public school and colleges either neglect or revise American history, we overlook somber parallels. A slave counted as a commodity, but do we not similarly objectify a fetus, calling it mere tissue and privileging the mother’s choice but denying the fetus’s choice?
The turmoil in Kansas Territory erupted over disputed elections. Worse, allegedly Christian John Brown discounted the evangelical William Wilberforce’s 47-year struggle in Parliament to end British slavery through parliamentary procedure, not civil war. Scorning the 1860 election, the Confederate states seceded. Has not similar contempt for a presidential victory metastasized since 2016? To defy federal law, Democratic cities proclaim themselves sanctuaries for illegal immigrants and disparage the police.
For Brown, rage made right. Kansas strife and Harpers Ferry foreshadow rioters toppling statues, torching businesses and presuming rather than proving systemic racism. For both slaveholders and overzealous abolitionists, bravado and scorn led the separating nation into unimagined catastrophe. In Kenosha and Portland, agitators devastated innocent businesses, claiming social justice while inflicting injustice.
Will we continue regressing into two hostile tribes? The political left despises the racist Confederacy but reincarnates its pride, contempt and close-mindedness. The political right festers with suspicion and resentment. Have we progressed beyond 1859 or circled back to it?
LEWIS TOLAND, a Denton resident, is Emeritus Professor of English at the New Mexico Military Institute and a member of the West Texas Historical Association.