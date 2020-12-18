The past four years of the Trump administration have become a stress test for our democracy. Unlike any president in the past 100 years, he has challenged norms, disregarded the Constitution, dismissed facts and attacked the free press for reporting facts and calling out his lies. The final test has come in his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
It appears the country will survive. This is due in part to the fact that Trump inherited a strong economy and kept the momentum going for three years. The country also survived because it is strong, resilient, and our founders built into the Constitution checks and balances by creating the legislative and the judicial branches in a way to blunt the actions of a rogue actor in the executive branch.
The legislature was not very reliable in holding Mr. Trump accountable. It seems that the Republicans were afraid to honor facts and uphold historical traditions and norms for fear of upsetting the president or more importantly his political base. Republicans like Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham who had been openly critical of Trump during the 2016 primaries lost their courage once he was elected and became willing sycophants.
Our own representative, Michael Burgess, joined 125 other Republican congressmen in signing on to the suit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton arguing that the courts should set aside the will of the voters. When the suit was dismissed, Alan West, chair of the Texas Republican Party, put out a statement supporting secession!
On the other hand, the federal judiciary is filled with judges holding lifetime appointments. They are not subject to Mr. Trump’s pressure or the whims of the electorate. They follow the Constitution, laws and clearly outlined procedural rules designed to ensure fairness in our court system. While imperfect, the court system has proven important in checking Trump’s disregard for laws and established norms.
With so many judges having been appointed by Mr. Trump or other Republican presidents, many worried that they would show partiality to his unsupported arguments that the election was fraudulent or rigged.
Chief Justice John Roberts addressed this concern a few years ago when Trump mused publicly that with so many “Republican judges,” he should be able to get his way. Justice Roberts politely rebuked the president saying judges follow the law, not political parties.
My brother, Mike, is a lawyer. One of my favorite stories he tells is about an objection he made during a trial. The opposing lawyer had asked my brother’s client a question. My brother knew the answer would hurt his client’s case. He was desperate to keep the answer from being heard in the courtroom. So my brother slowly and loudly said, “Your Honor …” then he paused trying to think how he might keep his client from answering, “Your Honor, I object!”
The judge looked a bit surprised because it was a fair question, and he could not figure what the legal basis for the objection might be. “Oh,” said the judge with a puzzled smirk on his face. “Well counselor, on what legal grounds do you object?”
The problem was my brother knew he had no legal grounds. He didn’t want to say, “Because I don’t want anyone to hear my client’s answer.” So he stood silent for a moment racking his brain, trying to think of something that might work.
The judge was not interested in putting my brother out of his misery by just overruling the groundless objection. So, barely containing his smile, he pressed, “Mr. Gregory, what are the grounds for your objection?”
Unable to think of anything of legal merit, my brother finally said with a tone of exasperation, “Your Honor, it just ’tain’t fair.”
Those in the courtroom were stifling laughter to maintain proper decorum. The judged shook his head, no longer able to contain his smile as he dismissed my brother’s objection with, “Overruled. The witness will answer the question.”
In this last full month of his term as president, Mr. Trump has ignored the devastating and deadly effects of the pandemic. New records are set almost daily for confirmed cases and deaths. Hospitals and medical workers are being pushed to their limits and beyond. Mr. Trump offers no leadership as the government tries to pass new legislation to ease the burden on businesses and millions made jobless by the virus.
Instead, Mr. Trump’s energy and efforts have been directed toward promoting conspiracy theories and false claims that he actually won the election by a “landslide.” He ignores that he lost the popular vote by over 7 million, lost multiple recounts in several swing states and lost the Electoral College.
Trump has lost in over 50 baseless court challenges to overturn the election. With no supporting evidence, he keeps claiming the election wasn’t fair. Thankfully, the courts said, “Overruled!”