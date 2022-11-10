One way to look at this election is as a repudiation of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Democrats held 235 seats in the House in 2018 as Biden launched his campaign for president. To the surprise of prognosticators, they won just a bare majority, 222, on the day he was elected in 2020. As this is written, it looks like they will win about 211 this year.

MICHAEL BARONE is the senior political analyst for the Washington Examiner.

