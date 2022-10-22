As the Denton County Judge, I want to take this opportunity to provide you with information related to the Transportation Road Improvement Program — 2022 (TRIP-22) and its development. Denton County is routinely in the top 10 fastest-growing counties in the nation by percentage. Denton County’s population grew approximately 43.5% from the 662,614 people who lived here in 2010 to an estimated 950,660 in 2022, according to the US Census and the North Central Texas Council of Governments. For comparison, the population in the U.S. grew 7.4%, and the population in Texas grew 15.9% during that period.

Denton County grows by an average of 82 people a day. As more and more people choose to take advantage of all that Denton County has to offer, diligence is required to ensure that the transportation infrastructure will be in place to serve both existing and future residents. We have seen our roads get more congested, leading to longer commutes and delays of our first responders heading to emergencies.

Denton County Judge ANDY EADS can be reached at andy.eads@dentoncounty.com or by calling 940-349-2820 or 972‑434-8805.

