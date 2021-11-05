I think we need to hear from the fundamentalist, nondenominational, born-again, ultraconservative Republicans on this topic. From the ones who are ready to fight to put an end to abortion. From those who use the word “abomination” only to describe gay people and nowhere else. It seems to me that they are the ones who proclaim, “This is America! Speak English!”
What is the problem with Americans speaking two or more languages? Because I believe it would make us a better people if we did.
I grew up among natural-born American citizens who spoke two languages, and I turned out reasonably sane. (OK, some would dispute that, but let’s move on.) During school days, we spoke English at school and Spanish at home. And when we played in the streets, we spoke both.
How is that possible? Easy. We played “futbol” (football) and “pelota” (baseball) in the street. Hide and seek was “escondidas,” and marbles were “canicas.” But we also played games like “Red Rover.” And it sounded perfectly normal to say, “Red rover, red rover, let Aureliano come over.”
We rolled from one language to the other without even thinking about it. We could say “pasame un paper” for “give me a sheet of paper” or “onta la office?” for “where is the office?” Plus we invented a lot of words, like “chaqueta” for jacket, “carro” for car, and “wachale” for watch it!
Plus, on Halloween, we put on monster costumes and went trick-or-treating. We said, “tricky tree” instead, but we got candy just as well. And Thanksgiving was known as “dia del guajolote,” or turkey day. Easter was “dia de la coneja,” or day of the (female) rabbit. And on New Year’s Eve we popped firecrackers and shouted “hoppy nu yee.”
In grade school, when the teacher spoke English it sounded more like a trombone playing than talk. So we looked toward the two or three kids in the class who understood English and asked “Que dice?” The helpful kids would translate, and we would follow instructions. We got along just fine with two languages, and linguists even tell us that we invented a third language when we mixed the previous two.
We did not listen to Spanish music but danced to rock ’n’ roll songs like “Wake Up Little Susie,” “Yakety Yak” and “Love Me Tender.” We watched The Lone Ranger and laughed at “el flaco y el gordo” — Laurel and Hardy: all in English. We watched The Mickey Mouse Club, and I was in love with Annette Full-of-Jell-O.
It seems to me that people who grow up speaking two languages are at an advantage. As the old saying goes, “El que habla dos idiomas vale por dos” (he who speaks two languages counts as two people). I believe this applies to a whole group of people as well as an individual.
Yet some people are convinced that if you’re a real American, you should speak only one language — and that is English. Well, I do not believe for one second that people who think this way are ignorant or ill-informed. But I just cannot understand why they believe that.
OK. So if you are a conservative Republican, a born-again fundamentalist, or just think we should speak only one language in this great land of ours, then tell us why.