This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
More people died in car accidents last year in Texas than in any year since 1981. We all have a role to play to make sure that statistic doesn’t repeat.
According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 4,480 people died on Texas roadways in 2021, making it the second-deadliest year on record.
It’s not just Texas. Crashes and fatalities are up nationwide, even though car makers continue to add more and more advanced safety features to vehicles. Nationwide, more than 20,100 people died in crashes in just the first half of last year, up 18.4% over 2020.
The increase may have to do with COVID-19. University of Texas psychology professor Art Markman said the pandemic and attendant lockdowns have affected driving habits.
“We have to remind people that they are part of a community,” Markman said at the Texas Transportation Forum in February. “We have to start considering everyone as part of our community. If we don’t do that, there are going to be all sorts of negative consequences, and those are going to include negative consequences on the road.”
Translation: We’ve forgotten how to behave with one another. And it’s true not just on roadways but on airplanes, in restaurants and on school buses.
“This is not blame. These are facts,” Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan said. “We all have a role. TxDOT can do more, and we accept that responsibility. The driving public can do more.”
Ryan noted that 1,522 fatalities were linked to speed in 2021, and 1,219 involved a driver or passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt.
“These were decisions made by people that could have potentially saved 2,741 lives,” Ryan said.
Drivers also make daily decisions about vehicle maintenance, commute times and distractions like mobile phones.
TxDOT is responding with awareness campaigns to promote safe driving. That’s a good start. The agency also announced plans for new research into roadway design features, and a project to use crash data to pinpoint areas where accidents are more likely to happen.
That last step is one TxDOT should engage in conversation with drivers. We all know a spot on our daily commute — where lanes merge or lights change quickly — that could be fixed, and could lead to better traffic design in the future. TxDOT should listen to drivers themselves, not just accident reports.
Part of TxDOT’s public awareness project is a social media campaign with the hashtag #EndTheStreakTX. The last day without a death on Texas roadways was Nov. 7, 2000. That’s going on 22 years, including two pandemic years with very little driving, during which someone died every day.
TxDOT must pursue these efforts as the emergency they are. And so should all of us who drive.