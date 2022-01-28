It is fairly easy to argue against extremism on the far right and the far left. But is it possible that moderation can go too far? Is there such thing as an extreme moderate?
Barry Goldwater offered a famous and enticing quote during his historically failed presidential bid in 1964: “Extremism in defense of liberty is no vice. Moderation in pursuit of justice is no virtue.”
In a wonderful essay by the Niskanen Center, it is argued that “virtue is a form of well-calibrated moderation in temperament.” The essay continues, “To embrace extremism in defense of something is to at least flirt with the idea that violence isn’t out of the question.”
It would have been better if Goldwater had said, “A virtuous defense of liberty is not a vice.” But he was being labeled as an extremist and rather than run from the label he embraced it like a badge of honor.
Extremism that leads to anger and violence is sometimes excused as righteous indignation. The horrible and inexcusable murder of George Floyd prompted justifiable protests, but when some of those demonstrations turned violent and destructive the violence was excused by extremists.
Timothy McVeigh felt that extremism in defense of his notion of liberty was no vice when he detonated a bomb in Oklahoma City that killed 168 American men, women and children.
The terrorists that conducted the attacks on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001, also believed that extremism to achieve their goals was justified and righteous.
The former president’s false claim of a stolen election led to his extreme followers’ assault on the U.S. Congress, attempting to thwart the peaceful transition of power. Let’s not mince words. Right-wing extremists tried to carry out a violent insurrection against the U.S. on Jan. 6, 2021.
Today, white nationalists justify their hate speech and demonize those who are different from them as a way of protecting the liberty of white folks. Sadly, the latest version of the Republican Party is dominated by nationalists and other right-wing extremists. Case in point, Republican primary challenger for Texas governor Don Huffines will not fire a white nationalist on his campaign team.
Arthur C. Brooks is the former president of the right-leaning Washington think tank, The American Enterprise Institute. He wrote a compelling book titled Love Your Enemies making a case for the importance of the political left and right to find ways to work together. But while he is clearly a moderate conservative, he disparages moderates calling them the “mushy middle.” While I agreed with much of Brooks’ thesis, his reference to the “mushy middle” seems to undermine his argument against extreme political polarization and demonizing the other side. Brooks also seems to ignore the problems of extreme moderation.
Rather than being mushy, I sometimes describe myself as being militantly moderate, understanding and intending the irony of my label. It is true that “moderation in all things” is an immoderate statement. But moderation is so useful, so pragmatic, and the extremes are so excessive, that I can’t help but be passionate about the virtues of moderation.
There is value in incremental change. I shy away from radicalism. However, too much moderation can frustrate virtue.
In his letter from the Birmingham Jail, Martin Luther King Jr. said that extreme bigots might not be the biggest obstacle in the fight for civil rights and justice. He said the white moderate is a stumbling block, “who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says ‘I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I can’t agree with your methods of direct action’; who paternalistically feels he can set the timetable for another man’s freedom.”
In the same letter, King also said, “Shallow understanding from people of goodwill is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.”
Moderate Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema say they are for a strong voting rights bill, but they refuse to suspend the Senate filibuster rule that is needed to pass it since every Republican in the Senate opposes the law. Outdated procedures should not outweigh justice.
The benefit of the filibuster rule helps keep a thin majority from running roughshod over the minority. But the filibuster tool is misused when it allows the minority to deny justice and game the system in order to keep power.
King correctly said, “Justice denied anywhere diminishes justice everywhere.” Moderates should know that “order” and preserving the status quo should never be used to deny justice and create unnecessary obstacles to free and fair elections.