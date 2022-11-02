With the general election now just days away — and early voting wrapping up — the Denton Record-Chronicle is reminding all candidates on the ballot in Denton County to submit an essay and their supporters to submit a paid endorsement letter.

Candidates may submit, free of charge, an essay of up to 500 words, along with a photo, detailing why voters should vote for them. No personal or party attacks against opponents will be allowed. Those essays will be accepted for print until 5 p.m. Thursday.

SEAN McCRORY is the executive editor of the Denton Record-Chronicle.

