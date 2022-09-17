Across the state, Texans are keeping a closer eye on their government. They’re asking questions and demanding information. There’s a renewed awareness of our transparency laws.

Times of trouble can remind us all that the people have a right to know, and Texas certainly has been enduring months of difficulty following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

KELLEY SHANNON is executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) based in Austin. Information about the foundation’s Sept. 29 state conference is available at www.foift.org in the “activities and programs” tab.

