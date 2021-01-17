Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” models winsome words to convert opponents into friends, a lesson forgotten or scorned as tribalism between the left and the right hardens. Emotional reactions, prompted by looking inward instead of backward into history, agitate us further. King invites us into a wider, richer world resting upon history, philosophy, theology and literature as our national heritage.
The letter employs the three basic appeals taught in a freshman composition course: emotional, rational and ethical. Emotionally, he recalls wounded innocence: “You suddenly find your tongue twisted and your speech stammering as you seek to explain to your six-year-old daughter why she can’t go to the public amusement park that has just been advertised on television, and see tears welling up in her eyes when she is told that Funtown is closed to colored children, and see ominous clouds of inferiority beginning to form in her little mental sky.”
The Rev. King invokes ethics from a dead white male from North Africa: “… there are two types of laws: just and unjust. I would be the first to advocate obeying just laws. One has not only a legal but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws. I would agree with St. Augustine that ‘an unjust law is no law at all.’”
Restricting free speech and worship has ancient roots: Civil disobedience “was evidenced sublimely in the refusal of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego to obey the laws of Nebuchadnezzar, on the ground that a higher moral law was at stake. It was practiced superbly by the early Christians, who were willing to face hungry lions … rather than submit to certain unjust laws of the Roman Empire.”
Other figures from Western civilization enrich this letter. “Was not Jesus an extremist for love: ‘Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.’ Was not Amos an extremist for justice: ‘Let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever flowing stream’”?
Rationality guided a German monk, an English Puritan and an American president. “Was not Martin Luther an extremist: ‘Here I stand; I cannot do otherwise, so help me God’? And John Bunyan: ‘I will stay in jail to the end of my days before I make a butchery of my conscience.’ And Abraham Lincoln: ‘This nation cannot survive half slave and half free.’” The British dramatist T. S. Eliot, writing about Thomas Becket, martyred 850 years ago, testifies: “The last temptation is the greatest treason: To do the right deed for the wrong reason.”
In contrast, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s recent prayer in the House of Representatives concludes with “amen” and “awoman.” Such silliness, including the prohibition against family positions such as “father” and “daughter” and masculine and feminine pronouns, suggests dictatorial divisiveness. The Rev. King, though, respects his audience and our mutual heritage. Let’s reclaim that heritage rather than trash it.