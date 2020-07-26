There was a moment in the spring when it looked like American sports could follow in the footsteps of Korean baseball and German soccer. That nationally the rates of coronavirus transmission would be low enough to get back to our lives and our games.
The hoped-for reality has not arrived. Yes, professional sports are starting, but on opening day of baseball’s long awaited return, the news of the day was Nationals outfielder Juan Soto’s positive test and a rain-shortened game. The virus in this country still burns out of control, and many American leagues are not expecting to keep the population of athletes virus-free but rather trying to catch the inevitable outbreaks.
It is one thing for a professional athlete like Soto, who has a union, paid representation and the power of a paycheck on his side, to balance the risks of catching a virus against the economic rewards of professional baseball. But there is another class of athletes where there is no real choice.
College football players.
“If you were making plans back in May, you could see how you’d be hopeful to have a college football season with no fans,” said Zach Binney, an epidemiologist at Oxford College of Emory University. “It’s been a dramatic shift, and it takes a while to catch up to the new reality.”
Too many schools are refusing to catch up.
As the summer has worn on, hundreds of college athletes have been diagnosed with the virus as part of “voluntary” campus workouts. Many have been made to sign liability waivers with coronavirus language. They have been brought back to campuses that remain closed to most other students, and as more and more schools choose to hold the fall semester entirely online.
And there, college players have been getting sick, often a dozen at a time. Clemson, LSU, Kansas State, Houston and Michigan State are among those reporting outbreaks. It is impossible to know how many college football players have tested positive because so many schools are now refusing to release the numbers of positive tests.
It has taken a pandemic, but college football has finally been completely exposed as the revenue-generating mechanism it has always been. College football players have been converted into essential workers, and the coaches they play for insist the show must go on.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told Vice President Pence, the head manikin for the nation’s Coronavirus Task Force: “I don’t think we can take this away from these players, take this away from our state and our country,” he said, reported by USA Today’s Steve Gardner. “We need football. Football is the lifeblood of our country in my opinion. It gets everything going, it gets the economy going, the economy of Baton Rouge, the economy of the state of Louisiana.”
Not to mention the economy of Orgeron, who makes a base salary of $6 million a year to coach. There are entire regional radio and television outlets depending on college football, and a recent Sportico story found ESPN has $793 million in ad sales balanced on the precipice of this season.
This past week, NCAA president Mark Emmert was pulled in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he argued against granting student-athletes the rights to their own name, image and likenesses. Emmert and several others wrung their hands over the impact a star player’s ability to get an endorsement deal with a local car dealership would have on competition for recruits within Division I. Meanwhile, data collected by USA Today shows that in 2018-19, the University of Texas brought in over $223 million in total revenue, while Kent State brought in a mere $30 million.
So much for parity.
Players who generate this revenue with their sweat are given tuition at the institution where they labor. Often they are limited in the classes they can take, the degrees they can aspire to and the outside-of-class opportunities their peers enjoy. Tuition is valuable, but it isn’t currency. A player can’t use it for, say, a medical expense not covered by insurance, or save it for a car or a home.
Ramogi Huma, executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group National College Players Association, noted the inherent inequity in the way this system works.
“In recent weeks we’ve seen colleges, conferences and the NCAA stand up against racial injustice in policing and in other areas, which is positive,” Huma began. “However, NCAA sports use amateurism as cover to strip generational wealth from predominantly Black athletes from lower-income households to pay for lavish salaries of predominantly white coaches, athletic directors, commissioners and NCAA administrators.”
Those Black athletes are also coming from communities that have been disproportionately hit by the coronavirus. The risk that schools are asking Black athletes to bear cannot be ignored in the post-George Floyd era.
Sen. Cory Booker became frustrated in Wednesday’s hearing and noted that so many proposals made at the last NCAA hearing six years ago, such as mandating that all players be granted the ability to finish degrees beyond their years of eligibility, have sat on the shelf.
“Nothing has changed,” Booker said.
Emmert is more a figurehead for the coalition of schools — Booker even noted it “acts more like a cartel” — than an authority figure. He lamented the waivers that schools are mandating players sign before working out, and admitted that the spread of the virus has gotten so bad that the experts the NCAA consults say that in order to have college football, “significant change must occur for this to happen.”
The problem with college football, Binney notes, is college. Despite the lure of college football revenue, the top requirement for players is still class. What keeps this whole system together is the fiction that it exists for the benefit of the college player and not the college bank account. The only way that works is if the player is a student and not an employee.
In a pandemic, that means that if the university system is trying to protect students, it can’t ignore the risks to athletes. Many campuses are trying to insulate their campuses in some way, whether through social distancing, reduced class sizes and keeping students from congregating in shared spaces, the process of competing in a traditional football season is the antithesis of that.
College football, even if a league sticks to in-conference games, still involves travel between stadiums and hotel stays. It requires every player to go through the game day ritual of colliding with a dozen strangers on the field of play, of breathing heavily across a line of scrimmage from your opponent.
You can’t put college athletes in a bubble.
“It was established long ago that separate is not equal in education,” Huma said. “And college athletes should have the same economic freedoms and rights afforded to other students and American citizens.”
Huma is speaking to larger issues, but the same principle applies. Schools have an obligation to players that professional leagues do not.
We had a chance to get them on the field this spring. We failed. And now we can’t coerce a bunch of young football players to make it look like everything around us is normal. It’s not, we’re not.
It is time for colleges and universities to act like the educational institutions they are and pull the plug on this failed experiment. End workouts. Cancel practices. And if anyone wants to be mad about it, take a look in the mirror and put on a mask.