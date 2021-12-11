I was 12 and, for the first time ever, I was dreading Christmas. Like most kids in the ‘50s and ‘60s, Christmas was a time of great anticipation and joy. Getting together with extended family, great food and of course, gifts.
Around Thanksgiving, the enormous Sears and Roebuck Christmas catalog would arrive, and kids would spend hours carefully reviewing the toy section to figure out what to put on our wish list. But at 12, I had outgrown most toys, and dread covered me like an old musty, scratchy, wool army blanket
If I could not come up with some ideas for presents, my parents and those clueless aunts and uncles would fall back on things like clothes. In particular, socks and underwear. My 19-year-old brother actually liked getting clothes for Christmas. Grownups!
I was too old to enjoy toys and too young to appreciate clothes. To top it all off, I was feeling awkward, uncoordinated and generally uncool. I had asked a girl to “trade disks,” which meant “go steady,” and with the knowledge of everyone in our grade, she turned me down. Another boy had asked her on the same day, and she chose him; maybe because his parents owned the skating rink. I vowed to become a lifelong bachelor.
And what does family give a bachelor for Christmas? Socks and underwear — as if anyone else will ever notice or care.
It used to seem like forever for Christmas day to arrive. But strangely, that year the days were quickly passing, and I could not come up with a decent wish list. I’d pull out pencil and paper, thumb through the Sears catalog again and nothing. My first experience with writer’s block.
It was less than two weeks to the big day and probably too late for any mail order presents to arrive. Back then, there was no same-day or next-day delivery. But in a stroke of great luck, I was hanging out with a friend in our Boy Scout troop, and he offered a genius solution.
He was asking for camping equipment. What a great idea! I didn’t have a tent, a hand ax, a lantern or a good flashlight. I realized I needed a good sleeping bag and a mess kit. And the catalog had a section with all kinds of camping equipment with Ted Williams’ name on it.
Ted Williams was a famous baseball player for the Boston Red Sox. He was considered one of the greatest hitters in baseball history with a .400 batting average. If he could hit that well, he must have been good at fishing, hunting and camping. A Ted Williams hatchet should be able to dispatch a tree much better than any regular ax.
Finally, I dashed off my wish list, and with a mix of pride and relief, I gave it to my parents.
My dad looked at the list, and then he looked at me with a grim expression saying, “I’m afraid you have waited too long. I doubt any of these things are stocked in stores, and it is too late for mail orders.” Now that wool blanket shroud of sadness had a faint smell of urine as it weighed me down in dread and darkness.
At least I might count on a box of candy that I only saw at Christmas. Pangburgs’ “Texas Millionaires” was heaven in a cardboard box. Picturing that box among the socks and underwear was some consolation.
I don’t know how they made it happen, and they never told me, but on Christmas morning I discovered the most beautiful pile of camping equipment a Boy Scout could ever hope for.
This year, our family (wife, three adult daughters and their significant others) have decided to strictly limit gifts to drawing names. We are all adults with stable finances and able to buy what we really want for ourselves. Besides, we are fortunate to have what we need, and we know that needs and wants are two very different things.
As my late mother-in-law said, “Please, no gifts that I have to feed, water or dust.”
As a mature adult, or senior citizen, or crusty old man, I’ve finally had another epiphany that surpassed figuring out to ask for camping equipment 58 years ago. What I really want for Christmas is “Tidings of Comfort and Joy.”
Those tidings come from gatherings with family and friends during the holidays. Gatherings that were curtailed last year because of the pandemic. A Christmas Eve service with candles raised as we sing Silent Night. And the joy that God would be revealed in a vulnerable baby, born to a poor Jewish teenage mother, in a barn, in a country occupied by a foreign power.
As we celebrate his birth, let’s remember that Jesus taught us to love and care for each other. My wish for you, whatever your beliefs, is Tidings of Comfort and Joy.