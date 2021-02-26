Thou shalt not kill.
What does that mean? You would think it’s pretty straightforward. Think again. I asked five different people what those four words mean and got five different answers. I had to eliminate one of the five because he said that it has no meaning since he does not believe the Bible anymore. Of the four left, they had four contrasting answers, but they all had one thing in common: They believe their interpretation is not just personal. To them, this is God speaking — and God ordering it.
You see, many fundamentalists, especially the nondenominational, believe what is best described as an external locus of control when it comes to morality. They say there is a “right way of doing things” that exists totally independent of them, and it is their job to find it by “studying” the word of God. Nothing wrong with studying the Bible, but it’s the interpretation of what is read that could go wrong, sometimes even enforce the opposite of what other people believe; same Bible verse, different interpretation.
So with the Fifth Commandment, Thou shalt not kill, I found one person who actually interpreted this to mean “it’s OK to kill under certain circumstances.” This man is a deacon at a fundamentalist nondenominational church in our city, very involved and active. And he was absolutely sure what the circumstances are. Well, in all fairness the first thing he said was, “You should not kill anyone that does not deserve killing.” I almost burst out laughing till I saw he was serious.
So I naturally asked the sequitur question: Who, then, deserves killing? Any person who attacks the United States, he said. I thought to point out the obvious: The USA did not exist when this law was written; God loves all citizens of all countries just as much as he loves Americans (No, we are not his favorite either). But it would have been just that: pointing out the obvious.
And, of course, he insisted it was not his opinion; this was God speaking. He believes, as do many fundamentalists, that his interpretation of what he read is the real meaning that God intended, not just for him, but for everyone. And in this case, what that verse meant is that God wants us to not kill people unless they attack the United States. If they do, it’s OK with God and some fundamentalist Christians to nuke them.
There have been many people who have wondered, some even in this worthy newspaper, why some fundamentalist Christians believe Donald Trump is God’s chosen. They wonder why so many fundamentalists stubbornly support him with guns and Bibles. Of course, there is no one answer to that question, but most likely it is because these good people read the Bible with preconceived ideas and find ample support for these ideas.
For instance, if you believe that Hispanic immigrants are rapists and murderers, you will find that the Bible condemns rape and murder, and thus, per your interpretation, the Bible forbids them entrance into our country. But isn’t that like the tail wagging the dog?