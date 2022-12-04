This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
The housing puzzle in our region is not simple. We have long needed local leaders to focus on solutions on housing affordability in Dallas. Now, we need a similar focus in the suburbs.
Too many people can’t afford to live in the cities they grew up in, while employees get priced out of areas where they work.
A study conducted in 2020 by Roots Policy Research found that in the city of McKinney, half of all renters used more than 30% of their income on housing, and half of those renters used 50% of their incomes.
City leadership understood that those numbers are unacceptable. The city went to work to find economic tools that would enable McKinney to develop housing at prices affordable to people with median incomes.
These tools came in the form of public-private partnerships that bring housing units into the city at prices residents can afford.
One tool is through a public facilities corporation, a newly formed option from Texas legislation in 2016 that enables cities or housing authorities to partner with developers and essentially provide a tax exemption so that the developer does not pay property taxes. In exchange, the developer must offer at least 50% of the units in these types of projects to those who earn 80% or less of the area’s median income.
In March, residents started to move into McKinney’s first development financed under the program established through the McKinney Housing Finance Corporation. Those who qualify will pay rent below the market rate.
Another program McKinney has engaged in involves co-development projects. Co-developments receive tax exemption but provide the city with negotiated payments that can go toward other housing developments or property taxes.
In November, McKinney partnered to bring a co-development of 383 units to the city for mixed incomes. The development will provide housing for those who earn $40,000 to $54,000.
The city is still exploring more options and other types of housing solutions, but these developments will start to close the gap for our much-needed workforce.
Housing affordability isn’t just an urban issue. The suburbs must face the climbing costs of a decent home for their workforces. McKinney is wise to take advantage of these new economic tools. But more will be needed as time goes on.
