Most Texans inhabit a rare mental space right now: a deep awareness of our dependence on energy and water systems. These technologies, although omnipresent, normally disappear from our field of consciousness. This is by design, because the whole point is convenience.
This is what the philosopher Martin Heidegger called zuhanden, they are “ready to hand” and blend seamlessly into daily life. The flick of a switch, the turn of a knob — there is light, heat, water.
The blackouts and their consequences (especially frozen pipes, boil-water notices and dipping indoor temps) broke this seamlessness of daily life. Suddenly, power and water are vorhanden, they are “present at hand.” Rather than invisible, they stand out in our field of awareness. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is top of mind. Heidegger’s famous example is the hammer that breaks, and the carpenter is now tossed out of the flow of work, where he was one with his tool, and finds a whole new reality has dawned.
So much comes washing down this new flow of consciousness. Renewed appreciation for the systems. Fear and anxiety about the cold hands of Fate rapping at the walls. Anger and frustration at the breakdown.
On appreciation, fear, and anxiety: It’s like that scene in 2001: A Space Odyssey where the camera pans back on the spaceship where the computer has turned homicidal. There is nowhere to run. A frozen house is like that hapless spaceship: adrift in the void, the inhabitants completely dependent on technological systems that sustained them while functioning but now threaten to kill them. Did you know that the average temperature of the universe is -273 C? That’s just about three degrees above absolute zero. You realize that brute freezing cold is the preferred state of matter. Our little metabolic furnaces are no match. No wonder early scientists always talked about the "heats" at work in nature and how to harness them. That we do normally succeed in our battle with Fate (or nature) is a testament to collective human intelligence.
On anger and frustration: That collective intelligence only succeeds when candidly acknowledging its failures. So much of this was specifically Texan: poor planning and cost-cutting. Here is the “Texas miracle” of getting by on the cheap by socializing and kicking risks and costs down the road. The chickens came home to roost. With climate change bringing more extreme weather and increased dependence on electricity for more sectors of the economy, it will be interesting to see if we get lulled by the zuhanden again when the lights and water flow with a flick of the wrist. If our collective intelligence is about planning and building resilience, our collective idiocy is about forgetting all that in favor of instant gratification. This is basically the psychological and moral dilemma of climate change.
What needs to be done? That will take thinking, but here is my best guess now. Note, this will all cost money in the short run. Whether it is worth the cost depends on whether we can remember the fear and anxiety of our vorhanden experience:
- Winterize the grid.
- Increase emergency generation capacity.
- Increase connectivity with other grids.
- Increase storage capacity and think about Storage as a Transmission Asset (SATA).
- Review policies for rolling blackouts for issues of fairness.
- Improve energy efficiencies for new and existing building stock.
- Do all this in ways that decarbonize the economy and create green jobs.