We need to have a serious talk about the latest actions of some Republican governors. And there is no better place than on the pages of the Denton Record-Chronicle. On Sept. 14, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida picked up a group of immigrants, loaded them into a chartered plane and flew them to Martha’s Vineyard.
There has been a lot of discussion about this action, in this newspaper and online. In all these discussions, no one has claimed Gov. DeSantis did this as an act of kindness.
Did you know these immigrants were not from Africa, Europe, India or Asia? Nope. They were from Venezuela — in other words, only Hispanics. Does this seem wrong to you? Do you ever get a feeling that maybe this has gone too far?
Since April, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has bused over 7,600 immigrants to Washington, D.C. It seems our governor thinks it’s funny. He even had them dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ house. I bet they laughed about that for hours in the Texas Capitol!
Do you think it’s funny?
The only motivation these Republican governors could possibly have for such an action is to take a jab at a Democrat. OK, it’s common for politicians to take jabs at each other. No big deal. Only this time it’s different. Because this time they hurt people.
Please, my friends, please. These are not widgets. They are not bicycles or socks. These are people. They are human beings. Every one of us has been taught commandments, laws and family values that tell us that ALL people are created equal. That we should love our neighbor; and that “neighbor” is not a geographical term but a moral one.
I am neither Republican nor Democrat; I am an independent. I am not a liberal or a conservative; I am an environmentalist. So I ask this of all four political groups, each of who claims to be a standard of integrity, ethics and morality. Do you think it’s funny that people from Venezuela, where God is also loved, are treated this way?
And I also ask the same of the three major religions in America. I ask Christians, Muslims and Jews. Don’t the Torah, the Gospels and the Koran teach that it is wrong to do this? To treat immigrants like this simply because they love freedom as much as we do?
And I ask this of agnostics, atheists and unbelievers: Isn’t it true that all human beings are worthy of dignity and respect? Simply because they are human beings? And aren’t all human beings equal?
Of course everyone knows what Abbot and DeSantis are doing. They are saying, “Take that, Democrats!” then laughing it up. But what are they saying to those poor immigrants? Or did they tell themselves that it doesn’t matter what we say to them because they don’t matter? Is that how you feel?
Did you see the movie Casualties of War? In one scene, the main character stopped two or three American soldiers from horribly raping a young Vietnamese girl. She wept loudly as he led her away, tattered and torn. He put his arm around her, looked back at the men and said, “She’s a human being, man.”
And I say to Govs. Abbott and DeSantis, these immigrants are human beings, man. And I am certain that when he saw what you did, God Himself cried out loud like the girl in that movie.
RAMIRO VALDEZ has been a frequent guest columnist in the Denton Record-Chronicle and is a retired area counselor. He welcomes feedback and suggestions via letters to the editor or emailed to rambam.valdez@gmail.com.