PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A couple hundred die-hard supporters of John Fetterman’s campaign stood in the pouring rain Saturday morning in a Pittsburgh parking lot, a scene reminiscent of the former President Donald Trump supporters who stood in the rain for his rally in Greensburg in May. They were all waiting to hear him spell out the reasons he should be the next senator from Pennsylvania.

The event began with the special guest, former Steelers running back Franco Harris, who delivered a mellow 90-second speech on why Fetterman should win in November.

SALENA ZITO joined the Washington Examiner in 2016 as a Pittsburgh-based columnist and reporter and is also a columnist at the New York Post. She is the author of “The Great Revolt.”

