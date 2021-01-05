This is the time of year when everyone likes to reflect on the past year. Our own newspaper did that, and it was an excellent summary.
There were several events that drew worldwide attention: mainly the pandemic; the forest fires; the record number of storms and hurricanes; and the biggest election (most votes) in American history; plus the heated accusations of election fraud and claims that the claims of fraud are fraudulent.
We also had unprecedented events in our own fair city. We had a Black man elected mayor. On the national scale, a Black man winning an election is not noteworthy. In 2020, almost all the Black people won who entered any political race in the country. However, the Gerard Hudspeth victory resulted in a noteworthy situation. Namely, that in a city of about 10% Black people, we have a Black mayor, a Black City Council member and a Black chief of police.
The reason I find this noteworthy is that the Hispanic population of our city is about 23%. Yet we have hardly any Hispanics in elected or politically appointed positions. There are none on the City Council or County Commissioners Court and only one on the Board of Trustees in our school district. Thank God for Patricia Sosa-Sanchez, who seems to be the only Hispanic in an elected position in our city. If I have overlooked someone, please say.
Of course, few Hispanics ran for office in 2020. Wonder why that is? I know for a fact we have many Hispanics who love to give speeches. And many who believe their opinion is always right. If that’s not a politician, what is? So why didn’t more Hispanics run for office? I don’t know if there is only one answer to that question.
But our own newspaper changed its format in the Year of Coronavirus. They allow reader comments on every article. Because of this, we have a group of enthusiastic readers who want to share their opinions. These are the people who write comments in the Opinion pages of our hometown newspaper. Sometimes their comments have nothing to do with any editorial; they just want to talk. Their names, and their political views, have become familiar to all of us.
We have several people who have consistently defended our president no matter what! And they insist he has done nothing wrong — zilch, nada. And then there are those who believe our president did nothing right in the past four years. Both groups are wrong in my opinion. President Donald Trump did some good things and some bad things, just like any other human being.
But I believe the editorial staff of our newspaper deserves credit for creating a more readable newspaper and some fun articles as well. We have the hilarious police reports of people running around naked, walking into the wrong house at night and hitting one another as a way to show affection. Plus we have the comments section of the Opinion pages. Those comments are wonderfully entertaining. Let’s read some of them now.
Wait! With my luck, all those talkative guys are going to protest by not writing a word!