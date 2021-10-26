This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
In a country marked these days with struggle and strife, where our differences and divisions are the way we are too often defined, we welcome the chance … to step back to something simpler and timeless about America — baseball.
No, our beloved Texas Rangers are not in the World Series. Yes, the Houston Astros are once again. That’s lamentable. But it’s still baseball. It’s still that time of year when the air is getting cooler, even in Texas, and we know the holidays are around the corner. Families will soon gather. Fireplaces will soon warm homes, and our seasons of time and life will shift again.
Baseball will mark the change. Despite all kinds of efforts to speed it up, the game remains slow. There is still more contemplation of the play to come than there is of play itself. Baseball’s rhythms are rhythms against our relentless days. The flow of the game calls us to its pace and away from frenetic lives.
We could say it’s the rhythm of a simpler time, but the reality is that baseball has always been there to slow the country down and give us some space away from the worries of the world, where we watch a man on a mound stop, think, then wind up and pitch to a batter. What happens next is anyone’s guess.
When the Astros face the Atlanta Braves this year, baseball is offering us another worthy reflection. The two managers, Houston’s Dusty Baker and Atlanta’s Brian Snitker, are the oldest managers facing off against one another in the history of the game. Baker is 72, and Snitker is 66.
In a country where it seems like the next NFL coach will be plucked out of a high school and dubbed a wunderkind for his focus on “analytics,” we are enjoying the fact that the World Series is being piloted by two managers who bring the wisdom of age and experience to the game.
Baseball has had its share of wunderkinds. But it’s no accident that someone like Baker has had success for so long. He understands the game deeply, and that understanding has developed over decades spent loving the game.
Come tonight, we hope television screens around the country are glowing with baseball — the soft sounds of the game are a common language and a common experience. With sport — particularly the national pastime of baseball — we have the opportunity to unite even as we might debate the calls umpires make and whether our own team should have made it into the postseason.
It’s our game, and it’s time to enjoy it again before we put it away for another passing winter.